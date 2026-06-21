Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Uruguay-Cape Verde, 2026 World Cup

The group stage rolls on at the 2026 World Cup on Sunday with four matches, and the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, creating multiple chances to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Cape Verde pulled off an improbable 0-0 draw against Spain in their World Cup opener, but SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Uruguay to secure all three points in Uruguay vs. Cape Verde at 6 p.m. ET, making the Uruguayans part of Sunday's World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is expecting a low-scoring affair in Egypt vs. New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET, backing Under 2.5 goals for Sunday's best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest New Zealand vs. Egypt odds, Egypt are -170 money line favorites. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Iran +1.5 vs. Belgium (-155)

Uruguay to beat Cape Verde (-215)

Egypt vs. New Zealand: Under 2.5 goals (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +326 (risk $100 to win $326, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Iran vs. Belgium: Iran +1.5 (-155)

"We saw that Iran, behind Mehdi Taremi, isn't afraid to put their foot forward and play a very high and aggressive press," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "All in all, it might not have been the result Iran was hoping for, but a lot of people took notice of how well they moved in the final third. They struggled with some clinical finishing, but overall, I was very impressed with their pace and movement." Back Iran here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Uruguay (-220) vs. Cape Verde

"It's unlikely to be a high-scoring game, but Uruguay should ultimately grind out an important win," Green told SportsLine. "Cape Verde were a little fortunate to draw with Spain, as La Roja's best wingers - Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams - missed most of that game. Uruguay will be at full strength for this match, and they should have more pace and quality on the flanks than Spain did. La Celeste will probably win lots of corners - they had 14 corners and gave away just four against Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde conceded 11 corners against Spain - and they should find the back of the net if Federico Valverde and Araújo get their deliveries right." Back Uruguay at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Egypt vs. New Zealand: Under 2.5 goals (-130)

"New Zealand is coming off a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran in the group stage opener, but the All Whites have struggled to find the back of the net consistently, and Egypt features a disciplined backline," Sutton told SportsLine. "New Zealand has been held scoreless in three of their past four matches, while three of Egypt's past four games have featured two goals or fewer." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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