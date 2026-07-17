Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting Yankees vs. Dodgers, MLB betting on Friday

The 2026 MLB season returns in full force on Friday, and the MLB schedule makers put some top matchups for the sport's return from the All-Star break, including a rematch of the 2024 World Series in Dodgers vs. Yankes as a top contest to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. With the World Cup off until Saturday, MLB is picking up the slack for top Friday sports betting matchups. The Yankees are starting former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Cole Under 5.5 strikeouts as part of Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine's team of experts has also locked in their top picks for the Friday MLB experts, including picks on Tigers vs. Angels and Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks for Friday best bets at DraftKings. Dodgers vs. Yankees is set for 7:05 p.m. ET in New York. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Gerrit Cole, Yankees, Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-156)

Tigers (-112) to defeat Angels

Diamondbacks (-108) to defeat Cardinals

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Gerrit Cole, Yankees, Under 5.5 total strikeouts (-132)

Cole has shown signs of resembling his former self at times this season, despite Cole just making his 2026 season debut on May 22 after missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery. Cole has gone Over this total in back-to-back starts, however, he went Under it in five of his first seven starts. The Dodgers have a potent offense, and there's no guarantee Cole will be able to pitch deep into the game against an offense as stacked as Los Angeles'. He's only pitched into the seventh inning in two of nine starts this season. The model projects Cole for 5.1 strikeouts on Friday. Back Cole's Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Tigers (-112) to defeat Angels



"The Tigers are 22-14 since the start of June and won nine of 12 heading into the break," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "The road record is still bad, but they've won five of six on the road. Troy Melton (1.82 ERA in eight starts) vs. the maddeningly inconsistent Reid Detmers (7.40 ERA in his last four starts) means the pitching matchup favors the better team here, too." Back the Tigers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Diamondbacks (-108) to defeat Cardinals

"I love the way the Diamondbacks played at the end of the first half, winning their last four games on the road, including a sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "While the Cardinals were also impressive in the first half, I'm fading Friday night starter Michael McGreevy, who is 2-5 with a 4.20 ERA on the road this season. Arizona starter Merrill Kelly doesn't inspire a ton of confidence either, but the team has won both of his starts in July." Back the Diamondbacks at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.