Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Brazil-Norway, England-Mexico, 2026 World Cup

With Mexico vs. England on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the 2026 World Cup gives you the perfect opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. England is a slight -118 favorite to advance. Kickoff was delayed by an hour due to weather. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:
Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.
Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook
- Mexico vs. England: Harry Kane to score anytime (+180)
Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:
Mexico vs. England: Harry Kane to score anytime (+180)
"England have a trump card in Kane. He has scored five times in four games at this tournament, and he got his team out of jail by scoring two late goals in that 2-1 victory over DR Congo," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Kane has scored a goal every 71 minutes at this tournament, and he'll be unfazed by the prospect of facing Mexico, so backing him to score looks appealing. It's rare to find odds of +180 on such a prolific forward to find the back of the net, even when playing against such a stout defense, so that looks like a strong option." Back Kane at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:
Want more World Cup picks on Sunday?
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