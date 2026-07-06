Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Brazil-Norway, England-Mexico, 2026 World Cup

With Mexico vs. England on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the 2026 World Cup gives you the perfect opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. England is a slight -118 favorite to advance. Kickoff was delayed by an hour due to weather. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mexico vs. England: Harry Kane to score anytime (+180)

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Mexico vs. England: Harry Kane to score anytime (+180)

"England have a trump card in Kane. He has scored five times in four games at this tournament, and he got his team out of jail by scoring two late goals in that 2-1 victory over DR Congo," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Kane has scored a goal every 71 minutes at this tournament, and he'll be unfazed by the prospect of facing Mexico, so backing him to score looks appealing. It's rare to find odds of +180 on such a prolific forward to find the back of the net, even when playing against such a stout defense, so that looks like a strong option." Back Kane at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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