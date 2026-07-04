Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting France-Paraguay, Canada-Morocco, 2026 World Cup

The Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup begins on Saturday, and the reigning Golden Boot winner will be in action when Kylian Mbappe leads France against Paraguay, creating a top matchup to capitalize on the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. France vs. Paraguay takes place at 5 p.m. ET after Canada vs. Morocco at 1 p.m. ET, and the SportsLine team of experts has locked in picks from both contests. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is projecting France to win by multiple goals, covering a 1.5-goal spread as part of his Saturday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. Meanwhile, SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is backing Morocco to best Canada on the 90-minute money line.

Saturday also features a full MLB slate, including a rivalry matchup of the Cubs vs. Cardinals at 8:08 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Over 8 total runs in Cardinals vs. Cubs as part of Saturday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Morocco (-110) to defeat Canada on 90-minute money line

France (-1.5) vs. Paraguay (-170)



Cardinals vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs (-117)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +462 (risk $100 to win $462, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Morocco (-110) to defeat Canada on 90-minute money line

"Once again, I'm left impressed with this Morocco team," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "They play with a tenacity and physicality that can be suffocating, but what's really exciting is how dynamic the attack looks. That's something they've missed over the last few years. Canada have made a great run, but the turnovers worry me, especially the ones that come from dribble attempts and sloppy touches. They need to move the ball quicker and avoid getting stuck in possession. If they think Morocco are going to give them space to operate, they're mistaken. Morocco are the better team on paper, and I think that wins out." Back Morocco here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

France (-1.5) vs. Paraguay (-170)

"France should be far too strong for Paraguay," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They've won all four of their World Cup games by convincing margins – 3-1 against Senegal, 3-0 against Iraq, 4-1 against Norway, and then 3-0 against Sweden in the Round of 32. That means they've scored at least three goals in every game so far, and they've only conceded 0.5 goals per game on average. Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé are in magnificent form right now, so France should win this by at least two goals." Back France at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Cardinals vs. Cubs: Over 8 total runs (-117)

The Over is 48-39-1 in Cubs games this season, including 11-3 over their last 14 games. The Cubs have the No. 3 scoring offense in baseball, averaging 5.15 runs per game. The Over hit on Friday in Cubs vs. Cardinals, however, that was due to poor Chicago pitching rather than a strong Chicago offensive performance. The Cardinals scored 17 runs on Friday, as they've now totaled 28 runs over their last two games. Meanwhile, the Cubs have had some huge offensive performances of their own lately, scoring 23 runs against the Padres on Wednesday, and although that number can't be expected, the Cubs have scored at least eight runs in eight of their last 14 games. The model projects the Over to hit in 58.7% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.