Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting France-Spain in 2026 World Cup, MLB All-Star Game

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Spain vs. France in the 2026 World Cup semifinals kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and SportsLine's team of experts has locked in their 2026 World Cup picks from this elite contest. SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing France to win on the 90-minute money line (+140), while SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is picking Over 2.5 total goals (-115) scored as part of Tuesday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

Tuesday isn't only about soccer, with the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the National League to emerge victorious (-155) as part of Tuesday 2026 MLB All-Star Game best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

France (+140) to win on the 90-minute money line

France vs. Spain: Over 2.5 total goals (-115)

National League to win MLB All-Star Game (-135)

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France (+140) to win on the 90-minute money line

"France have been the favorites for the entirety of this World Cup, and I don't see that changing as we get to the semifinals," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Spain have been fantastic, especially defensively, but they still have yet to find true consistency. They also haven't played an attack near as strong as France yet in this competition. Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are the best front three on the planet, and they will not slow down against Spain. I expect them to break through, and while it won't be easy, I expect them to advance in regulation." Back France to win at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

France vs. Spain: Over 2.5 total goals (-115)

"Over 2.5 goals has paid off in the last three games between these teams," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "France beat Spain 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League final in 2021, but Spain gained revenge with a 2-1 victory over France in the semifinals of Euro 2024. Spain then beat France 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinals last year. France have scored 2.67 goals per game at the 2026 World Cup, and they should have enough firepower to unlock Spain's stubborn defense, with Kylian Mbappé leading the charge. Spain have scored 1.83 goals per game, and they're surging with momentum right now." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

National League to win MLB All-Star Game (-135)

"For what it's worth, the National League is 3-0 all-time in Midsummer Classics in Philadelphia and looks to win the game in back-to-back years for the first time since winning three straight from 2010-12," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "In Atlanta a year ago, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was the MVP as the NL edged the AL 7-6 in the highest-scoring game since 2018 — he will start at DH tonight in place of Ohtani. I generally stick to home teams in MLB wagering, and no reason to change that here in my opinion." Back the National League at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB All-Star Game picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.