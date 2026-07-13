Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting Home Run Derby, Jac Caglianone, Ben Rice on Monday

The Home Run Derby is one of the most exciting spectacles in sports, and on Monday, the 2026 Home Run Derby takes place, providing plenty of ways to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Sports bettors can bet the Home Run Derby champion, but DraftKings also offers plenty of MLB Home Run Derby prop bets like who makes the final, who hits the longest home run, and total home runs. SportsLine's experts have locked in their top picks for the Home Run Derby 2026, including Zack Cimini backing the Royals' Jac Caglianone (+650) to win the Home Run Derby as a part of Monday Home Run Derby best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's returned a profit across multiple sports. Entering the 2026 MLB season, Zack was 901-807-8 all-time, returning $3,852 to $100 bettors. He's also on a great run and is up +1206 over his last 109 MLB picks. Anyone wanting to follow his MLB betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jac Caglianone, Royals, to win Home Run Derby (+650)

Ben Rice, Yankees, to win Home Run Derby (+850)

Home Run Derby 2026: League of Winner: National League (+130)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Jac Caglianone, Royals, to win Home Run Derby (+650)

"A bonus in my opinion with Caglianone is his age, as he is tied for the youngest in the Derby with Junior Caminero," Cimini said. "Caminero used his youth to his advantage in last year's Home Run Derby, making it all the way to the final round against Cal Raleigh. Like Caminero, Caglianone has shown just how quickly he can pile up home runs. He had a stretch of six home runs over a five-game span from June 18th to June 23rd." Back Caglianone to win the Home Run Derby at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Ben Rice, Yankees, to win Home Run Derby (+850)

Ben Rice is Cimini's value play for the 2026 Home Run Derby. "With the rule changes of no longer using a timer and excluding bonus time for 450-foot home runs, I believe that boosts the chances for Rice," Cimini said. "The extra time we have seen some of the heavyweight participants get and knock out a hitter will not happen. I could see Rice advancing far enough to have a hedge opportunity to cash out on, and making him a worthy play at his odds." Back Rice to win the Home Run Derby at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Home Run Derby 2026: League of Winner: National League (+130)

"I'm going to take the easy way out and simply take a National League winner at +130 with the American League at -160 — and the American League should be favored with five of the eight players in the field," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "But this way, I get both Phillies in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper plus the Cardinals' Jordan Walker." Back the National League at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more Home Run Derby picks for Monday?

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