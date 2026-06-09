Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 4, MLB on Tuesday

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup takes place on Tuesday, a top chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Golden Knights will host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 after Las Vegas' wild 5-4 overtime win on Saturday, and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick as a part of Tuesday NHL best bets at DraftKings.

Also, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value in the MLB slate, backing the San Diego Padres to defeat the Cincinnati Reds in Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Another of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in an MLB pick for Tuesday night on Nationals vs. Giants. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hurricanes (-115) vs. Golden Knights

Padres (+104) to defeat Reds

Nationals (-105) to defeat Giants

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +644 (risk $100 to win $644, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Hurricanes (-103) vs. Golden Knights

"Historically, teams that lose in double overtime in the Stanley Cup Finals often rebound strongly in subsequent games, making them favorable betting options — a system that has proven profitable for decades," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Conversely, it's often wise to fade teams when a player scores a natural hat trick (three goals in a single period). The Hurricanes have proved resilience all season, posting a 22-6-3 record after a loss, including 2-0 in the postseason." Back the Hurricanes here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Padres (+104) to defeat Reds

It's no secret the Padres are struggling, going 3-11 over their last 14 games, but they'll turn to a veteran who has had career success on Tuesday. Lucas Giolito makes his fifth start of the season after going unsigned throughout the offseason before signing with San Diego in April. He had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts with Boston last year. The Reds are starting Chase Burns, who is fourth in baseball with a 2.05 ERA, but the 23-year-old has only 20 career starts under his belt. The Padres are coming off a 6-2 win over the Reds on Monday and despite the Padres' recent skid, they still have a three-win advantage over the Reds. The model projects them to win in 62% of simulations. Back the Padres at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Nationals (-105) to defeat Giants

"The Nationals have been one of the surprises in MLB this season and took Game 1 over the Giants 4-3 on Monday," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "I like Washington again on Tuesday with Adrian Houser on the mound for San Francisco tonight. The Nats pounded Houser for seven hits and five runs back in April and he hasn't reached the fifth inning in his last three starts. That should allow Washington to feast on the vulnerable Giants' bullpen. The Nats counter with lefty Andrew Alvarez, who sports a 2.25 ERA in his six career starts." Back the Nationals at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more Stanley Cup, MLB picks on Tuesday?

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