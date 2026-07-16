Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting Mets vs. Phillies, MLB betting on Thursday

The 2026 MLB season resumes with one standalone game on Thursday, as the Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET. It's the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. It's been quite the week in Philadelphia, which hosted the MLB All-Star Game and had its fans bring out the energy in Monday's Home Run Derby. However, SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman isn't expecting that to carry over into an immediate victory, backing the Mets to win at +107 odds as part of Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings.

SportsLine expert Matt Severance has also locked in a pick on the total, while SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in his favorite prop from Phillies vs. Mets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mets (+107) to defeat Phillies

Mets vs. Phillies: Under 9.5 total runs (-103)

Aaron Nola, Phillies, Under 16.5 total outs (-115)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Mets (+107) to defeat Phillies

"Sports betting isn't just about analyzing matchups and picking a side or total, etc. There are proven systems that consistently deliver results over time," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "One I've trusted for many years focuses on the All-Star Game host team, which always plays at home right after the break. Since 2002, these teams are just 8-15, including a 2-6 mark since 2017. The only recent winners: the 2022 Dodgers and the 2025 Braves. I like the Mets' Christian Scott against Aaron Nola, but with these systems, you set it and forget it. This approach has paid off, especially since most of these teams are underdogs. Additionally, all of the host teams have played on Friday, but this year the Phillies have to play on Thursday." Back the Mets at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mets vs. Phillies: Under 9.5 total runs (-103)



"I'm not so sure that Phils manager Don Mattingly doesn't rest Kyle Schwarber and/or Bryce Harper after they competed in both Monday's and Tuesday's All-Star activities and then with Friday off for the Phils," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Those two didn't get an All-Star break other than Wednesday. Plus, both bullpens are obviously fully rested behind the Mets' Christian Scott and Phillies' Aaron Nola, respectively. Scott has been pretty good; Nola hasn't, but not quite as horrible lately." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Aaron Nola, Phillies, Under 16.5 total outs (-115)

"Aaron Nola is under this line in 14 of 19 starts, including all eight home outings, where his ERA is 6.81," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "His pitch efficiency takes a nosedive against lefties, as his walk rate balloons to 10.8%, and his pitches per plate appearance are 4.20. The Mets likely start 6-7 lefties, and had been hitting well (although nothing is given coming out of the break). But Nola has lost the trust of Don Mattingly, as he's been pulled at 86 pitches or less in seven of his last 11 starts." Back Nola's Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.