Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Mexico-South Africa, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup begins on Thursday, and the world's most popular tournament is the ideal time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. SportsLine's team of experts will have top picks locked on the World Cup daily, and Thursday's doubleheader of Mexico vs. South Africa and South Korea vs. Czechia is no exception. One of SportsLine's top soccer experts is backing Mexico to win by multiple goals as part of Thursday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also found value from Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup in a 2-2 series, backing Over 6.5 total goals for Thursday NHL best bets. They've gone Over this total in each of the first four games of the 2026 Stanley Cup. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model entered the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a +568 return on top-rated money-line NHL picks this season. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mexico (-1.25) vs. South Africa (+125)

South Korea vs. Czechia: South Korea, Tie No Bet (-120)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Over 6.5 total goals (+114)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +782 (risk $100 to win $782, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Mexico (-1.25) vs. South Africa (+125)

"Mexico have been spectacular defensively leading up to the World Cup, conceding just two goals across their past eight matches," SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton said. "El Tri are coming off a convincing victory in their final tune-up, cruising to a 5-1 victory over Serbia on June 4. South Africa are winless in their past five matches overall, and now they'll face a raucous crowd in Mexico City. I'm backing Mexico to secure a comfortable victory in front of their home fans in the opener." Back Mexico here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

South Korea vs. Czechia: South Korea, Tie No Bet (-120)

"This promises to be an entertaining game between two well-drilled teams, but South Korea's superior quality should ultimately shine through," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The midfield battle looks pretty even, and both teams have solid defenders, but South Korea has more firepower. Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, and Lee Kang-in are dangerous in attack, and they could swing this game in South Korea's favor." Back South Korea at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Over 6.5 total goals (+114)

Each of their first four games totaled at least seven goals, averaging 8.3 goals per game this series. That's with three of the four games being one-goal contests, so their evenly matched 2-2 series isn't a result of the inability to score on one another. Both teams have been excellent offensively and have been able to skate with one another on the attack. The model doesn't project that to change in Game 5 and sees solid value at plus-money odds for another game with at least seven goals scored. The model projects the Over to hit in 56.1% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, Stanley Cup picks on Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.