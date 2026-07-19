Use DraftKings promo code for $200 bonus bets by targeting Spain vs. Argentina, Messi in 2026 World Cup Final

The 2026 World Cup Final will be held on Sunday. Spain vs. Argentina kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, an ideal opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Spain as -160 favorites to win the World Cup, while Argentina are +135 underdogs even though they are the defending champions. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green prefers Spain in regulation for the +130 payout on Sunday.

Fellow SportsLine soccer experts Brad Thomas and Jon Eimer have already revealed their picks for Argentina vs. Spain on Sunday. Their combined trio of picks make up our Spain vs. Argentina best bets, which you can use to claim your DraftKings sign-up bonus during the World Cup 2026 Final. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spain to win in regulation (+130)

(+130) Under 2.5 goals (-165)

Lionel Messi to score or assist (-120)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Spain to win in regulation (+130)

"Spain won their last three games in regulation time, despite playing against three of the world's best teams: France, Belgium, and Portugal. The Spaniards are on a six-game winning streak, and they'll be full of confidence after absolutely dominating France in the semifinals," Green said. "They look vastly superior to Argentina in midfield. Of course, Argentina have elite attackers, but so do France, and the likes of Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise couldn't create anything against this relentless Spain team. They're so neat and tidy in possession, and so disciplined and well-drilled out of possession, so they should win this game pretty comfortably." Back Spain at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Under 2.5 goals (-165)



"This feels like a match that stays under. Spain have looked almost untouchable defensively. They held Portugal to 0.6 xG, Belgium to 0.32 xG, and France to 0.3 xG, keeping clean sheets in two of those three matches. They've conceded just one goal the entire tournament," Thomas said. "Argentina have shown time and time again that you can never count them out, but I think they know their best path to another World Cup is to keep this match tight and avoid mistakes. The longer this stays 0-0, the more Argentina have to like their chances. It has all the makings of a tense, tactical final with very few clear cut chances." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Lionel Messi to score or assist (-120)

"Argentina are the "Team of Destiny." They have found their way to the Final after their comeback win over England in the semifinals, and this is such a difficult team to bet against because momentum, intangibles, and the whole team feel like they are moving in their direction," Eimer said. "Messi has scored or assisted in every single one of their World Cup matches so far, with eight goals and five assists. Lautaro Martinez continues to be a super-sub magician off the bench and bolsters the team in the late stages. Something critical about Argentina: they come alive late. They have 11 goals in the knockout stages and nine of those have come after the 75th minute." Back Messi at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks for Sunday?

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