Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3, MLB on Monday

The New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 series lead and Game 3 on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, creating a huge matchup to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Knicks are on a historic run, winning 13 straight games, and now have a chance to close the NBA Finals at home if they win the next two games. The SportsLine Projection Model likes them to keep that possibility going after Monday, backing the Knicks to win and cover as 2.5-point favorites in Monday's NBA best bets at DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored in Spurs vs. Knicks is 216.5.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked a player prop from Knicks vs. Spurs. Also, the model is backing the Toronto Blue Jays to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies for Monday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 13.5 points (-102)

Blue Jays to defeat Phillies (+148)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +718 (risk $100 to win $718, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

The Knicks haven't lost a game since April 23, entering Monday on a 13-game postseason winning streak. The Knicks are coming off a 105-104 win in San Antonio in Game 2, but now they'll return to Madison Square Garden, where they have dominated this postseason. The Knicks are 6-1 at home this postseason, with five of their six home playoff wins by at least 10 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2, and New York has continued to showcase its depth throughout the playoffs, winning the first two games even with Jalen Brunson shooting 33.9% from the field. Expect better from Brunson at home, and the model projects the Knicks to cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 13.5 points (-102)

"After a pedestrian Game 1, Mikal Bridges came out guns blazing in Game 2 of the Finals, scoring 20 points on an efficient 8/13 shooting," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's now cleared this point line in nine of his last 11 games dating back to the Hawks series, as his late-season struggles are now well behind him. The matchup does suit Bridges' shot profile well, as the Spurs were a bottom-five team against mid-range jumpers this season. Look for the Knicks wing to continue to make an impact in Game 3." Back the Bridges at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Blue Jays to defeat Phillies (+148)

The Blue Jays host the Phillies on Monday to begin their series, and Toronto is 19-14 in Canada this season, despite having a losing overall record. The Blue Jays are also coming off taking two of three games at home against the Orioles. Toronto is starting Patrick Corbin, who had back-to-back starts allowing just one run before allowing four runs in five innings to the Braves in his last outing. The Phillies are starting Christopher Sanchez, who has the best ERA in baseball at 1.46 and has allowed only one total run over his last six starts. However, his road ERA (2.73) is over a run higher than his overall mark. The model projects the Blue Jays to win in 56% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back Blue Jays at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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