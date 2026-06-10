Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4, MLB on Wednesday

Game 4 of the NBA Finals takes place on Wednesday, another opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The San Antonio Spurs took Game 3 over against New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, making road teams 3-0 in the NBA Finals 2026. However, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see this trend extending tonight, backing the Knicks to win and cover as 2.5-point favorites as part of Wednesday's NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored in Knicks vs. Spurs is 216.5.

One of SportsLine's top experts has also found a player prop to back from Knicks vs. Spurs. Plus, the model found value from the MLB slate, backing Under 10 total runs in Rangers vs. Royals for Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 6.5 total rebounds (+100)

Rangers vs. Royals: Under 10 total runs (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +648 (risk $100 to win $648, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

The Knicks came back down to Earth in Game 3, falling 115-111 to the Spurs to snap their 13-game postseason winning streak. However, one loss doesn't take away from all their weeks of domination, including taking the first two games in San Antonio. The Knicks will have the home fans behind them again, and even with Wednesday's loss, the Knicks are 6-2 at home this postseason after going 30-10 at home during the regular season. The Knicks led by seven points at halftime before a tough second half, and the model projects the Knicks to return to their winning ways on Wednesday, backing New York to win and cover in 54% of simulations. Back the Knicks here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 6.5 total rebounds (+100)

"Rookie star Dylan Harper has grabbed six-plus rebounds in six straight games," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He finished with nine boards in 32 minutes Monday, the second straight game in which he played 32 minutes. His leaping ability and quickness were on full display. I would also go Over 6.5 at plus money." Back Harper at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Rangers vs. Royals: Under 10 total runs (-110)

This matchup features a solid pitching matchup with MacKenzie Gore starting for Texas and Seth Lugo for Kansas City. Gore had a rough showing, allowing four runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Cardinals in his last start on June 3, but he allowed only four total runs in his four starts before then, including 6 ⅓ shutout innings against the Royals on May 29. Meanwhile, Lugo, the runner-up for the 2024 AL Cy Young, has a 3.91 ERA this season. Lugo allowed three runs (but only one earned) against the Rangers on May 30. The Under is 5-2 over the last seven Royals games and 4-2-1 over the last seven Rangers games, including hitting in a 5-3 Royals win on Tuesday. The model projects the Under to hit in 72% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, MLB picks on Wednesday?

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