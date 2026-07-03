Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Argentina-Cape Verde, Colombia-Ghana, World Cup

Lionel Messi in action on Friday is the perfect opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Argentina has scored three goals in two of three World Cup 2026 games, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green likes that World Cup betting trend to occur again on Friday, backing Argentina Over 2.5 goals as part of his Friday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. Messi is tied for the Golden Boot lead at six goals despite not playing his Round of 32 game yet.

Green is also parlaying Colombia to win and Under 3.5 total goals in Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Egypt Draw No Bet for Australia vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt Tie No Bet (-155)

Argentina Over 2.5 goals (-111) vs. Cape Verde



Colombia vs. Ghana: Colombia to win + Under 3.5 total goals (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +453 (risk $100 to win $453, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Australia vs. Egypt: Egypt Tie No Bet (-155)

"Neither country has won a knockout round match with Egypt in one for the first time," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Mohamed Saleh apparently has been cleared from injury suffered in the group finale to play. He is one of five goalscorers for the Pharaohs thus far. Midfielder Hamdy Fathy missed the group finale but also will play. The Socceroos managed only two goals in the group stage — both against Turkiye when Australia managed a scant 28.4% possession." Back Egypt here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Argentina Over 2.5 goals (-111) vs. Cape Verde

"It's hard to see them containing the likes of Messi and Martinez for 90 minutes in this game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The Argentinians are solid in defense, strong in midfield, and devastating in attack, and they have several elite forwards on the bench, such as Julian Alvarez. It would be a major shock if they lost this game, and they really should win the match in regulation time by at least a couple of goals. With Messi and a loaded Argentinian attack capable of putting up three or more against a Cape Verde side that has depended on Vozinha to survive, the Over looks like strong value." Back Argentina at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Colombia vs. Ghana: Colombia to win + Under 3.5 total goals (-130)

"Ghana have only scored twice in three games, which is a little concerning, and their reputation for defensive solidity was also dented by that defeat to Croatia," Green said. "This is unlikely to be an open, entertaining game — Under 3.5 goals has paid off in each of Ghana's last six games — but Colombia should get the job done." Back Colombia at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Friday?

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