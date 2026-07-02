Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Spain-Austria, Portugal-Croatia, World Cup 2026

The 2026 World Cup continues on Thursday, with Spain vs. Austria at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal squad in action at 7 p.m. ET, creating top contests to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Spain entered the World Cup 2026 near the top of the 2026 World Cup odds, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Spain to win in a shutout to advance in the 2026 World Cup bracket as part of Thursday World Cup best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

SportsLine expert Martin Green has locked in a pair of picks as well, projecting Ronaldo's Portugal squad to best Croatia on the 90-minute line, and Switzerland to defeat Algeria in an 11 p.m. ET start for Thursday best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spain to win in a shutout against Austria (-115)

Portugal to defeat Croatia on 90-minute line (-130)



Switzerland to defeat Algeria on 90-minute line (+105)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +578 (risk $100 to win $578, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Spain to win in a shutout against Austria (-115)

Spain hasn't allowed a goal in the World Cup, going 2-1-0 in their three group stage contests. Spain were also one of the favorites entering the 2026 World Cup, and have the clear talent advantage over Austria.

"They have the potential, and with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal finally getting fit and healthy, we should see them both start, which might be the catalyst this team has been needing," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. Back Spain here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Portugal to defeat Croatia on 90-minute line (-130)

"Portugal weren't at their best during the group stage, but they should have enough quality to beat Croatia," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They showed flashes of brilliance in a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, but they'll be disappointed to draw with DR Congo and Colombia. Meanwhile, Croatia lost 4-2 to England before bouncing back with narrow wins against Panama and Ghana. They're a decent team, but they tend to struggle against elite opposition these days, and they could be outclassed by the likes of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva in midfield." Back Portugal at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Switzerland to defeat Algeria on 90-minute line (+105)

"Switzerland should play with confidence after topping their group," Green said. "They could only draw with Qatar in their World Cup opener, but they absolutely dominated that game. The Swiss bounced back by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and Canada 2-1. They should have too much quality for Algeria, who finished third in their group. Algeria's only win came against a weak Jordan team in the group stage, and they could come unstuck against this impressive Swiss team." Back Switzerland at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Thursday?

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