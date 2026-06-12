Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting USA-Paraguay, 2026 World Cup on Friday

Team USA makes its 2026 World Cup debut as a host nation on Friday, playing Paraguay in Inglewood, California, at 9 p.m. ET, the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The USMNT is a +105 favorite. SportsLine's team of experts will be making 2026 World Cup picks daily, and on Friday night, SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing the United States to win their opener as part of his Friday World Cup best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Many of SportsLine's top experts are weighing in, with another expert backing Under 2.5 goals for USA vs. Paraguay. Also, another expert has locked in a pick on Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

USA (+105) to defeat Paraguay

USA vs. Paraguay: Under 2.5 goals (-180)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +234 (risk $100 to win $234, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

USA (+105) to defeat Paraguay

"I have gone on record multiple times not talking too highly about this USA squad," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "I think that while home-field advantage during a competition is a massive deal, the team still has to come together as a cohesive unit to win. I generally don't see that cohesion with USMNT. With that being said, this is a squad that does possess quite a bit of individual talent, and it's a team that is expected to win the group. They'll have to deal with Turkiye eventually, but for now they need to start with a victory, for all their supporters, and the team itself as they play a much weaker Paraguay side." Back the U.S. here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

USA vs. Paraguay: Under 2.5 goals (-180)

"This promises to be a low-scoring game between two teams that will be desperate to avoid defeat," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Paraguay's games averaged just 1.33 goals during their qualifying campaign. Nine of their 12 matches saw under 2.5 goals, including three 0-0 draws. The Paraguayans are happy to sit back, soak up pressure, and try to grind out results. The USMNT are more of an attacking team, but it could take a while for them to break down this Paraguay defense, so Under 2.5 goals looks appealing." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Friday?

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