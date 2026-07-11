Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Argentina-Switzerland, England-Norway, UFC 329

The final two 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, as well as Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway in UFC 329, take place on Saturday, making this a top sports night to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Lionel Messi leads his defending champion Argentina team against Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects Messi to add to his World Cup-leading eight goals, backing Messi as an anytime goalscorer as part of Saturday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

England vs. Norway kicks off Saturday World Cup action at 5 p.m. ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing England's Harry Kane as an anytime goalscorer. For McGregor vs. Holloway on Paramount+ Saturday night, SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley is backing Holloway to defeat McGregor, who hasn't fought in five years, by KO/TKO/DQ. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Harry Kane, England, anytime goalscorer (-120)



Lionel Messi, Argentina, anytime goal scorer (-125)

Max Holloway def. Conor McGregor via KO/TKO/DQ (-130)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Harry Kane, England, anytime goalscorer (-120)

Harry Kane has scored in four of five World Cup games this tournament, including in each of England's knockout round victories.

"England have struggled a bit more to find their true identity," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They did an incredible job holding on and taking down Mexico at Azteca. They are also, on paper, the better team in this matchup boasting world-class talent, especially in Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham." Back Harry Kane at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Lionel Messi, Argentina, anytime goal scorer (-125)

"Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez have struggled to make an impact at this tournament, so it will be down to Messi to lead his team to victory," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He's really fired up right now, and he should add to his eight-goal haul in this game." Back Lionel Messi at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Max Holloway def. Conor McGregor via KO/TKO/DQ (-130)

"Conor McGregor is back! He is one of my all-time favorite fighters, and he is going to have more one-shot KO power early in this fight," SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley said. "I just don't see how he can hang with Holloway's volume, and I don't think McGregor has a 25-minute gas tank against a guy like Holloway. I think his path to victory is an early KO. I will take Holloway to avoid the big shots and gas out McGregor to get a late TKO." Back Max Holloway at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, UFC picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.