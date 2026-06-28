Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Canada-South Africa, Yankees-Red Sox on Sunday

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup begin on Sunday with Canada vs. South Africa at 3 p.m. ET, and right now, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. That match will open Round of 32 play and is the only World Cup match on Sunday, but there are also must-see MLB matchups like Padres vs. Dodgers and Red Sox vs. Yankees. According to the latest MLB odds at DraftKings, the Red Sox are -115 money line favorites against the Yankees. SportsLine's team of experts has included picks from all three of those games for our Sunday DraftKings best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Canada vs. South Africa: Canada to win (-135)

Dodgers vs. Padres: San Diego +1.5 (-143)

Red Sox vs. Yankees: New York to win (-101)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +382 (risk $100 to win $382, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Canada vs. South Africa: Canada to win (-135)

"Credit to South Africa for bouncing back after that 2-0 loss to Mexico, where they had two players sent off. They didn't quit against Czechia, leveled it late, then pulled off a massive upset against South Korea in their final group match. That said, Canada are a step up in class," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "This team hasn't been bad by any stretch. They drew 1-1 with Bosnia and beat Qatar 6-0. Even in the 2-1 loss to Switzerland, they won the xG battle and looked like the better side once they opened up. Canada have already handled the pressure of hosting and getting through the group. Now they can play free, and I like them to win as the better team." Back Canada here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Padres: San Diego +1.5 (-143)

"Very fair price on the Padres +1.5 considering it's the weak link in the Dodgers' rotation in Emmet Sheehan (3-5, 5.32 ERA) -- definitely a "listed pitcher" play. LA has lost his past four," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "And doesn't it always seem the case that the day after a team scores double-digit runs that it struggles offensively (non-weather scenarios)? Hopefully that's true here after the Dodgers blew up Saturday for a couple of TDs. Don't expect that against Sunday Padres starter Michael King. He dominated the Dodgers in a home win on May 18 and has a 2.87 ERA at Petco. Just get us to Mason Miller." Back San Diego at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Red Sox vs. Yankees: New York to win (-101)

"Let's keep this simple: the Yankees are trying to avoid a four-game sweep by their biggest rivals. This has been a strong system for decades on winning teams. In the prop markets, Ben Rice stands out-he's 3-for-4 with two home runs against Sonny Gray, whose expected ERA is nearly a full run higher than his actual ERA," SportsLine MLB expert Jeff Hochman said. "Carlos Rodon's ERA and xERA are closely aligned, and he owns a career 11.9 K/9 at Fenway Park. Getting plus money in this spot is tough to ignore." Back New York at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Sunday?

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