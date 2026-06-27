Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting England-Panama, Portugal-Colombia for World Cup

The Round of 32 for the 2026 World Cup will be secured after Saturday, making today a pivotal slate of group play as options to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Multiple group winners are still up for grabs, including Group K with Portugal vs. Colombia, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo off his two-goal performance in his last game. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has locked in a pick from this contest, backing both teams to score as part of his Saturday World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

England enters the final stage of group play tied with Ghana atop Group L, which could lead to a shocking conclusion if England doesn't win the group. England holds the current tiebreaker with a one-goal differential advantage over Ghana. For England vs. Panama, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing England to win in a shutout as part of Saturday best bets at DraftKings. Green is also backing Argentina to defeat Jordan via a shutout. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

England to defeat Panama by shutout (-140)

Portugal vs. Colombia: Both teams to score (-125)

Argentina to defeat Jordan via shutout (-145)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +421 (risk $100 to win $421, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

England to defeat Panama by shutout (-140)

"Panama have already been eliminated after losing 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia in their first two games," SportsLine expert Martin Green said. "Los Canaleros have nothing left to play for, so they could lack motivation in this match. They've defended doggedly at this tournament, but a lack of quality in attack has ultimately proved to be their undoing. Panama could struggle to find the back of the net against England, who looked stronger in defense after bringing in Marc Guehi to replace John Stones against Ghana." Back England here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Portugal vs. Colombia: Both teams to score (-125)

"Portugal came out against Uzbekistan and were able to finally show the world their goal-scoring prowess," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "While Uzbekistan is far from Colombia in skill, the goals, regardless, will help share some confidence and get some of the bad press off their shoulders that they have been dealing with over the last couple of weeks. I expect this game to be close, but I also expect goals here. Portugal's midfield is amazing, but if you break through them, their defense struggles. Look for the big names to have yet another big game in this matchup." Back BTTS at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Argentina to defeat Jordan via shutout (-145)

"Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni may rest key defenders and midfielders for this game," Green said. "Argentina have kept clean sheets in their last five matches, as they've been very disciplined out of possession. Argentina have a very deep squad, so there shouldn't be a major drop in quality if the likes of Marcos Senesi, Gonzolo Montiel, and Leandro Paredes come into the team." Back Argentina at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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