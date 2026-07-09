Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting France-Morocco, Kylian Mbappe in 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals begin on Thursday with the favorites to win the entire tournament in action, making Thursday a strong opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. France, the current favorites to win the World Cup 2026 at DraftKings, take on Morocco at 4 p.m. ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects a championship-caliber performance from France. Green has locked in a pair of Thursday World Cup best bets at DraftKings on France vs. Morocco, parlaying France to win + Over 1.5 total goals at -115 odds. In a separate play, Green is backing French superstar Kylian Mbappe as an anytime goalscorer.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also found value from Thursday's MLB slate, backing the Cincinnati Reds to cover the run line as 1.5-run underdogs against the Philadelphia Phillies for Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-115)



Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-130)

Reds (+1.5) vs. Phillies (-115)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

France to win + Over 1.5 total goals (-115)

"It's supposed to be cooler in Boston on Thursday, so France's attack should be livelier," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They have scored an average of 2.8 goals per game at this tournament, and they should be able to put a couple past Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in this game. Morocco may also get on the score sheet, but France should ultimately overpower the Atlas Lions." Back France at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-130)

"He's now on seven goals in five games at this tournament, having found the back of the net every 63 minutes," Green noted. "Mbappe has elite players like Michael Olise, Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Désiré Doué creating chances for him, so it's easy to see why he's the favorite to win a second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot. He has scored 19 goals in 19 World Cup appearances, and he always delivers in big games at this tournament. Backing him to score looks like a great option in this game." Back Mbappe at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Reds (+1.5) vs. Phillies (-115)

The Phillies have the pitching advantage on paper with Jesus Luzardo against Brady Singer, but Luzardo hasn't always been as dominant as his numbers show this season. Luzardo has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, but he allowed five total runs in one of those outings, and he allowed five earned runs six starts ago. The Reds also won 4-1 in a start against Luzardo this season. Meanwhile, Singer, who has a 5.03 ERA on the season, has a 3.15 ERA in six starts since the start of June. The model projects the Reds to cover the run line in 63% of simulations. Back the Reds at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.