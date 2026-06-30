Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Mexico vs. Ecuador, 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday after some wild conclusions yesterday, making this another excellent chance to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. France, the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup at DraftKings, are in action against Sweden at 5 p.m. ET as one of the three 2026 World Cup games on the Tuesday slate, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green doesn't expect the French to run into many issues. Green is backing France to cover the 1.5-goal spread as part of Tuesday's World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

Green is also backing Norway to defeat Ivory Coast on the 90-minute money line in a 1 p.m. ET start. The final game features Mexico vs. Ecuador from Mexico City, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Mexico in a "Draw No Bet" wager, meaning a tie after 90 minutes would result in a push. According to the latest World Cup betting odds, Mexico is a +125 money line favorite against Ecuador, and a -185 favorite to advance to the next round. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Norway to defeat Ivory Coast on 90-minute money line (+110)

France (-1.5) vs. Sweden (-125)

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Mexico "Draw No Bet" (-200)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +467 (risk $100 to win $467, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Norway to defeat Ivory Coast on 90-minute money line (+110)

"Norway's superior attacking firepower could make the difference in this game," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They scored seven goals in their first two group stage games — a 4-1 win against Iraq and a 3-2 victory over Senegal — before resting 10 players for their 4-1 defeat to France this week. The likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard will now be fresh for this game, and they could lead their team to victory over Ivory Coast. The Ivorians beat Ecuador and Curaçao in the group stage, but they lost to Germany, and they could struggle against another strong European team." Back Norway here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

France (-1.5) vs. Sweden (-125)

"Sweden began their group stage campaign with a 5-1 win against Tunisia, but they then lost 5-1 to the Netherlands," Green said. "A 1-1 draw with Japan means they conceded seven goals in three group stage games. That doesn't bode well for their chances of containing a world-class French attack. France are the World Cup favorites, and they scored 3+ goals in all of their group stage matches, so Les Bleus could run riot against this leaky Swedish defense." Back France at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Mexico "Draw No Bet" (-200)

"Mexico looked dynamic in the group stage in winning each match and outscoring their foes 6-0 — the only side still standing yet to concede," SportsLine soccer expert Matt Severance said. "Obviously should be an incredible home-field atmosphere at Estadio Azteca for Tuesday. Ecuador is a terrific defensive club but can struggle to score, as evidenced by being blanked in two of three group matches." Back Mexico at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Tuesday?

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