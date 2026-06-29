Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Netherlands-Morocco, World Cup on Monday

Monday marks the first day of multiple knockout round action in the 2026 World Cup, with the day opening with fan-favorite Brazil vs. Japan at 1 p.m. ET, making today a top time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Monday showcases Brazil vs. Japan (1 p.m. ET), Germany vs Paraguay (4:30 p.m. ET) and Netherlands vs. Morocco (9 p.m. ET), and the SportsLine team of experts has you covered with Monday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest Netherlands vs. Morocco odds, the Netherlands are priced at -150 to advance to the next round.

SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Brazil to win on the 90-minute moneyline as part of Monday's World Cup best bets at DraftKings. Green is also backing Germany to cover a 1.5-goal spread. SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals in Morocco vs. Netherlands for Monday's best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Brazil to defeat Japan on 90-minute moneyline (-140)

Germany (-1.5) vs. Paraguay (-105)

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals (+115)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +593 (risk $100 to win $593, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Brazil to defeat Japan on 90-minute moneyline (-140)

"Brazil should be too strong for Japan when these teams clash on Monday," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The Seleção should be full of confidence after beating Haiti 3-0 and Scotland 3-0 in their last two games. Vinícius Júnior is on fire right now, and he could cause problems for Japan's defense. Japan were unbeaten in the group stage, but they could struggle to compete with Brazil's rampant attack in this game. They've never previously won a World Cup knockout stage match, so this could be the end of the road for Japan." Back Brazil here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Germany (-1.5) vs. Paraguay (-105)

"Germany's attackers dazzled during the group stage, firing in 10 goals in three games," Green said. "Deniz Undav scored three goals and provided two assists, despite starting all three games on the bench. Havertz scored twice against Curaçao, while Musiala and Leroy Sané were also on target in the group stage." Back Germany at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Over 2.5 goals (+115)

"This is arguably the best matchup in the Round of 32," SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton said. "Both teams have yet to lose in this competition, and I'm expecting we'll be treated to a back-and-forth affair on Monday. The Netherlands have been prolific in the attacking third, scoring 10 goals in three games, but they've also conceded at least one goal in each match. Morocco are disciplined defensively, but I think the Atlas Lions will have a tough time keeping the Netherlands at bay, which is why I'm backing Over 2.5 goals at plus-money." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Monday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.