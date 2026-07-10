Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Spain vs. Belgium in 2026 World Cup, MLB Friday

A Spain team that hasn't allowed a goal in the entire 2026 World Cup returns to the pitch on Friday, creating a chance to witness history in the process while exploring the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Spain takes on Belgium at 3 p.m. ET in the only World Cup 2026 game on Friday, and the SportsLine team of experts have locked in multiple picks from this contest. SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is backing Spain (-0.75) as part of Friday World Cup best bets at DraftKings, largely due to that unscored-upon defense this tournament. Spain (-0.75) pays out in full if Spain wins by 2+ goals, or pays out in half if Spain wins by 1.

SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has also locked in best bets for Spain vs. Belgium, backing Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal to either score or record an assist. The SportsLine Projection Model has also found value from Friday's MLB slate, backing Over 9 runs in the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers for Friday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spain (-0.75) vs. Belgium (-135)



Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, to score or assist (-150)

Philles vs. Tigers: Over 9 total runs (-104)

Looking to back any of these picks at DraftKings? Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Spain to defeat Belgium on 90-minute money line (-160)

"There hasn't been a single match where I've walked away overly impressed by Belgium," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "Even in their domination of the United States, a lot of those goals came from U.S. mistakes rather than Belgium completely breaking them down. Spain, on the other hand, have yet to concede in this tournament and have looked excellent while doing it. I have a hard time believing Belgium's back line can contain Lamine Yamal and this Spanish attack. If Spain get rolling early, they have every chance to run riot over Belgium." Back Spain at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain, to score or assist (-150)

"This team is still stacked with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal still healthy and fit, so it's hard not to back goals to some degree," SportsLine soccer expert Jon EImer said. "But the question everyone is going to be asking is, can Belgium continue their form we saw against USA, and break through Spain?" Back Oyarzabal at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Phillies vs. Tigers: Over 9 total runs (-104)

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, and Nola hasn't been the same pitcher since the start of 2025 as he was for the majority of his career. Nola had a 6.01 ERA last season and he has a 5.87 ERA in 18 starts this year. Nola has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over his last two starts, and five of his last six starts for the Phillies have resulted in at least nine total runs scored. The Tigers are starting Jack Flaherty, who has a 4.60 ERA this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 52.6% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.