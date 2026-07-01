Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, World Cup 2026

The USA begins its knockout round journey in the 2026 World Cup with USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET in the Round of 32, making this the perfect time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The United States ranks more than 35 spots above Bosnia and Herzegovina in the world rankings, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects that to showcase itself on Wednesday, backing the United States (-1.25) on the Asian Handicap as part of Wednesday's best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest World Cup betting odds, the USA are -280 money line favorites, while the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Christian Pulisic is in USA's starting lineup, and he's priced at +100 odds to score aganist Bosnia.

Green is also backing England to cover a 1.5-goal spread in England vs. DR Congo at noon ET, and SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas is taking Over 2.5 total goals in Belgium vs. Senegal at 4 p.m. ET for Wednesday's best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

England (-1.5) vs. DR Congo (-115)

Belgium vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 total goals (-105)



USA (-1.25) vs. Bosnia- Herzegovina (-120)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +569 (risk $100 to win $569, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

England (-1.5) vs. DR Congo (-115)

"England have shown flashes of attacking brilliance during this tournament," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They beat Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana, and then beat Panama 2-0. That means they've covered a 1.5-goal spread in two out of three games so far. They also covered a 1.5-goal spread in seven of their eight World Cup qualifiers. Going back further, The Three Lions have covered a 1.5-goal spread in 12 of their last 14 competitive matches. They have enough firepower to beat DR Congo, as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are in fine form right now, and they really should win this game comfortably." Back England here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Belgium vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 total goals (-105)

"I'm backing the Over in this match, even if there is some hesitation because Belgium have not been great," SportsLine soccer expert Brad Thomas said. "Both sides have really struggled defensively, and that opens the door for goals. Senegal's defense is not as strong as it has been in years past, but their attack, led by Ismaila Sarr, is still dangerous. They also showed their depth last match with Pape Gueye coming off the bench and scoring a brace. Belgium can still win one-on-one battles in attack, and when Romelu Lukaku is on the pitch, they have a true target man. Kevin De Bruyne is drinking from the fountain of youth this tournament, and I expect him to keep dazzling. It's the Over for me." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

USA (-1.25) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (-120)

"This game will take place in San Francisco, and home advantage could be crucial for Team USA," Green said. "Mauricio Pochettino's men beat Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 in their first two group stage games, before resting a bunch of players in a meaningless 3-2 defeat to Türkiye. Their star players will now be fresh for this game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Bosnians drew 1-1 with Canada, lost 4-1 to Switzerland, and beat Qatar 3-1 in the group stage, but this will be their toughest test so far." Back USA at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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