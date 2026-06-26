Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Spain-Uruguay, France-Norway, 2026 World Cup

The third and final matches of group play take place on Friday for Groups G, H, I, and with France and Spain as part of those quartets and looking to secure the top spot in their groups heading into the knockout round, Friday provides a top chance to to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Kylian Mbappe, the 2022 Golden Boot winner for France, is back in action after scoring twice in each of their first two games, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects his scoring prowess to continue, backing Mbappe to score at -125 odds as part of his Friday World Cup best bets at DraftKings. France plays Norway at 3 p.m. ET.

Spain is coming off a four-goal performance in their last contest, and SportsLine expert Jon Eimer likes their offensive success to continue, playing Spain Over 1.5 total team goals against Uruguay at 8 p.m. ET as part of Friday best bets at DraftKings. Eimer is also backing both teams to score in Egypt vs. Iran. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-125)

Spain Over 1.5 goals for team total (-120)

Egypt vs. Iran: Both teams to score (+100)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +560 (risk $100 to win $560, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Kylian Mbappe, France, anytime goalscorer (-125)

"Mbappé loves playing at the World Cup," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He was just 19 years old when he scored in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final. Mbappé then won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup, with eight goals in seven games as Les Bleus finished runners-up. He now has 16 goals in 16 World Cup games, and he's just two behind Lionel Messi in the race to become the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup. Mbappé is facing a Norwegian defense that has conceded three goals in two games so far, so he really should get on the score sheet." Back Mbappe here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Spain Over 1.5 goals for team total (-120)

"Spain are welcoming back key players at just the right time," SportsLine expert Jon Eimer said. "We saw Lamine Yamal start in their last match, finally, and immediately contributed to the score sheet. We are also seeing Nico Williams look to continue towards full fitness, having played 30 minutes in the last match. Spain welcoming back their key players, combined with Mikel Oyarzabal finding two goals and an assist, are given this team some tremendously increased levels of confidence. I'm not expecting them to slow down at all as they look to finish off the group with a victory against a hurting Uruguay side." Back Spain at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Egypt vs. Iran: Both teams to score (+100)

"I expect both teams to play this game very conservatively for the first bit, with both teams too scared to make a mistake that could hurt chances of qualification," Eimer said. "The longer this match remains nil-nil, though, the more Iran will be forced to press to make something happen, opening them up to the brutal counterattack of Egypt." Back BTTS at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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