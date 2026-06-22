Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Argentina-Austria, France-Iraq, 2026 World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi is back in action on Monday after his hat trick for 1 p.m. ET matchup, and he'll be followed by Kylian Mbappe and France in action at 5 p.m. ET in the 2026 World Cup, as two of the world's most prolific soccer players will generate significant betting interest for the latest chance to take advantage of the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. SportsLine experts love both superstars to score as part of Monday's World Cup best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Messi for an anytime goal, and SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing Mbappe to score 2+ goals on Monday.

Also, SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals in Norway vs. Senegal at 8 p.m. ET as part of Monday's World Cup best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lionel Messi, Argentina, anytime goalscorer (-105)

Kylian Mbappe, France, score 2 or more goals (+235)

Norway vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1122 (risk $100 to win $1122, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Lionel Messi, Argentina, anytime goalscorer (-105)

"Some fans were concerned that Messi wouldn't be operating at the peak of his powers at this tournament," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "He was struggling with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring prior to the World Cup, which sparked alarm. However, Messi delivered another masterclass in Argentina's opening game. He fired a powerful shot past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane at 17 minutes, before tapping in a second after Zidane spilled Alexis Mac Allister's long-range strike. Messi then completed his hat trick with a powerful drive into the bottom corner in the 77th minute. Messi still looks extremely sharp as he prepares to celebrate his 39th birthday." Back Messi to score here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Kylian Mbappe, France, to score 2 or more goals (+235)

"This is going to be a tough one to watch if you are an Iraq supporter," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "France dismantled Senegal in the last 30 minutes of their opening match that saw France score three goals past the 65th minute. Kylian Mbappe found his form, picking up a brace while Bradley Barcola snagged a goal off the bench. Senegal has a significantly better defense than Iraq, which means they could be in for a rough time. France will not only want to win this match, but will want to run up the score as well to build up a hearty goal differential, knowing that Norway is also scoring freely." Back Mbappe at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Norway vs. Senegal: Over 2.5 goals (-115)

"Norway's attack is spearheaded by arguably the most lethal goal scorer in the game," SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton said. "Erling Haaland has scored 57 international goals in 51 appearances for Norway, and he scored a brace in his first-ever World Cup appearance last week. Haaland should have success against a Senegal side that will be pressing for a positive result after suffering a 3-1 defeat against France. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in three of Senegal's past four matches, a trend I expect to continue against Norway." Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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