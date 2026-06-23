Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting England-Ghana, Croatia-Panama, 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday with four more matches, including superstars such as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and England's Harry Kane in action, providing top contests to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Portugal had a shocking 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their opener, and now take on Uzbekistan at 1 p.m. ET. SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green expects a significantly stronger performance from Portugal, backing them to win by multiple goals as part of Tuesday's World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

Kane's England squad takes on Ghana at 4 p.m. ET, and SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is backing a strong English offensive performance, backing Over 2.5 goals for England's team total. Also, Green is backing Over 1.5 goals for Croatia's team total for Croatia vs. Panama at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Portugal (-1.5) vs. Uzbekistan (-175)

England Over 2.5 goals team total vs. Ghana (+102)

Croatia Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Panama (-170)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +404 (risk $100 to win $404, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Portugal (-1.5) vs. Uzbekistan (-175)

"Portugal should dominate possession in this game, and they could clinch a comfortable win if they get the ball to Ronaldo quickly in the box," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Díaz tore Uzbekistan apart on the left wing, so Neto could play a similar role for Portugal in this game. The White Wolves will go down swinging, but Portugal's vastly superior quality on the ball should make the difference. Colombia beat Uzbekistan by a two-goal margin, and Portugal should either match or improve upon that margin of victory." Back Portugal here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

England Over 2.5 goals team total vs. Ghana (+102)

"England are generally known in the past as a very tactile and controlled team who don't mind grinding out painful 1-0 victories over their opponents," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Their overwhelming quality across the pitch makes them a threat in every area of play. The weird thing about their match against Croatia was that we didn't see the systematic England we are used to seeing. We saw an England side that put their foot on the gas and threw caution to the wind in their opener. They gave us all a thrilling six-goal opener in their 4-2 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all finding goals. The team looked relatively weak defensively, making plenty of errors, but I don't see this attack slowing down anytime soon." Back England at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Croatia Over 1.5 goals team total vs. Panama (-170)

"Croatia's 4-2 defeat to England was arguably the most entertaining game of the tournament so far," Green said. "Captain Luka Modrić gave away a stupid penalty in the early stages of the match, as he accidentally wiped out England winger Noni Madueke. (The result) was disappointing for Croatia, but the forwards looked sharp, so they should be able to put a couple of goals past Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera on Tuesday." Back Croatia at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more World Cup picks on Tuesday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.