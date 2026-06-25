Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting Mexico vs. Czechia, 2026 World Cup

Wednesday marks the start of the final round of group play in the 2026 World Cup, creating pivotal matchups for who wins specific groups and who advances to the knockout stage as options for utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Wednesday's six-game World Cup 2026 slate includes Brazil vs. Scotland at 6 p.m. ET, and with Brazil in position to secure the top spot in Group C with a win and maintaining a better goal differential than Morocco, SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing Brazil to win and cover a 1.5-goal spread for Wednesday's World Cup best bets at DratKings. Given the goal differential tiebreaker, Green expects Brazil to remain aggressive offensively for the multi-goal victory.

Green is also backing Switzerland in a Draw No Bet play against Canada, meaning the bet wins if Switzerland wins or pushes if they tie. Green has also locked in a pick on Mexico vs. Czechia at 8 p.m. ET for Wednesday's best bets at DraftKings. According to the latest Mexico vs. Czechia odds, El Tri are -140 money line favorites, while Czechia are +370 underdogs, and a draw is priced at +310. The over/under for total goals scored in Mexico vs. Czechia is 2.5. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Switzerland Tie No Bet vs. Canada (-165)

Brazil (-1.5) vs. Scotland (+100)

Mexico vs. Czechia: Under 2.5 total goals (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +468 (risk $100 to win $468, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Switzerland Tie No Bet vs. Canada (-165)

"This game will decide who wins Group B," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "Canada and Switzerland have both taken four points from two games so far, but the Canadians have a superior goal difference. That means the Swiss will only finish first if they win this game. They should have enough quality to beat Canada. Switzerland could only draw 1-1 with Qatar in their opener despite dominating that game, but they thumped Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on Matchday 2. Johan Manzambi was phenomenal in that game, and he could put Canada to the sword." Back Switzerland here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Brazil (-1.5) vs. Scotland (+100)

"Brazil's elite forwards should be too hot for Scotland to handle in this game," Green said. "Raphinha is out injured, but Rayan is an able deputy. Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament, and Matheus Cunha is fresh from scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win against Haiti. Scotland lost 1-0 to Morocco last time out, and they could struggle to contain Vinícius." Back Brazil at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Mexico vs. Czechia: Under 2.5 total goals (-130)

"This is a meaningless match for Mexico, as El Tri have already won Group A after winning their first two games of the tournament," Green said. "Manager Javier Aguirre could rest key players like Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Julián Quiñones, and Raúl Jiménez. Under 2.5 goals has paid off in three out of four games so far in this group. These Group A matches have averaged exactly 2 goals, so backing under 2.5 goals looks appealing." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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