Use DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets by targeting USA-Turkiye, Germany-Ecuador, 2026 World Cup

The USA concludes 2026 World Cup group play on Thursday, but the Americans already have the security of knowing this won't be their final game, as USA clinched the top spot in Group D. However, the chance to witness USA in a World Cup match is always a must-see event, making Thursday night's USA vs. Turkiye a top chance to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Given this game's lack of importance toward Team USA's World Cup future, SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Turkiye on the Double Chance (to either win or tie) at -125 odds in a 10 p.m. ET start as part of Thursday's World Cup best bets at DraftKings.

Eimer is also backing Over 1.5 total goals for Germany on the team total in Germany vs. Ecuador, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is backing Sweden's Alexander Isak to either score or assist as part of Thursday's best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Germany Over 1.5 goals on team total vs. Ecuador (-132)

Alexander Isak, Sweden, score or assist (+160)

Turkiye Double Chance (win or draw) vs. USA (-125)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +722 (risk $100 to win $722, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Germany Over 1.5 goals on team total vs. Ecuador (-132)

"Germany don't need to win, and we should expect them to rotate their squad heavily," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "The problem with that is that Germany's backup squad are good enough to win this game, and will want to prove something to their manager as they play to show their stuff and fight for a starting position with the squad. Players like Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade are world-class attacking talents that will be desperate to continue to prove themselves." Back Germany here and claim $200 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Alexander Isak, Sweden, score or assist (+160)

"Sweden have arguably been the most entertaining team at the World Cup so far," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "The Swedes delivered a devastating attacking performance in their 5-1 victory over Tunisia last week. We should see goals in this game. Isak, Gyökeres, and Ayari look very dangerous for Sweden, and they could be too powerful for Japan's defenders to handle. Isak has one goal and three assists in two games so far, so backing him to either score or assist looks appealing." Back Isak at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Turkiye Double Chance (win or draw) vs. USA (-125)

"While the USA doesn't need to try, technically, Turkiye doesn't need to either," Eimer said. "Turkiye is already out of the group. They lost both their opening games and now they are solely playing for national pride at this point. It's hard to predict exactly who Turkiye will start in this match, but we do know this is an extremely proud country who will want to end on a positive note, if only to give their fans something to root for. As a betting man, I would venture to guess that the USA will rotate and Turkiye will play their best roster." Back Turkiye at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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