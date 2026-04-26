The 2026 NBA Playoffs and 2026 NHL Playoffs will continue on Sunday, giving you plenty of opportunities to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The SportsLine Projection Model and expert Matt Severance have dialed in picks from 76ers vs. Celtics, Rockets vs. Lakers and Ducks vs. Oilers for our Sunday best sports bets.. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

76ers vs. Celtics: Boston -7.5 (-105)

Rockets vs. Lakers: Over 207.5 points scored (-110)

Ducks vs. Oilers: Under 7.5 goals scored

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +513 (risk $100 to win $513, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

76ers vs. Celtics: Boston -7.5 (-105)

Boston is coming off a 108-100 win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the series and it's looking more and more like its Game 2 loss was an apparition. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are both playing well and logged over 40 minutes in Game 3. The model predicts that they'll fuel the Celtics to another win, predicting that they cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Back Boston at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Rockets vs. Lakers: Over 207.5 points scored (-110)

After holding Houston to under 100 points and winning low-scoring battles in the first two games of the series, things finally opened up a little bit in Game 3 of the Lakers vs. Rockets series. The two teams combined for 220 points and LeBron James had a vintage night with 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a blocked shot. The model predicts that these two squads combine to score 214 points on average and that the Over hits in 59% of simulations. Back the Over here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Ducks vs. Oilers: Under 7.5 goals scored

"I was sitting here wondering if the books had the stones to post a 7.5 total for a Stanley Cup playoff game. Question answered (have never seen an 8 in my life, FYI, if wondering). Can't tell you how rare that is," SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance said. "Again, I am prepared to lose and the Ducks nearly topped this themselves in Game 3. But it's an absolute must-play something per the math. We win on a 3-3 regulation draw in the postseason? 100 percent have to and when the final score is 6-5, I just say good job dudes." Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and NHL picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.