With a pair of Game 2's in the National League Divisional Series and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, there are plenty options for online sports betting today. No one will debate the more popular team nationally between the Chiefs and Jaguars, and you would have been hard-pressed to find any NFL fan projecting the Jaguars to have a better defense heading into this matchup. The Jaguars entered the week with a top-five defense, allowing 18 points per game this season, and due to that upper-tier defense, the SportsLine model projects the Jaguars to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against Kansas City in one of its Monday best bets.

The model recommends playing the Jaguars against the spread on Monday Night Football. The model also has a pair of MLB best bets, backing the Phillies to defeat the Dodgers to even the series at 1-1, while projecting the Brewers to take a 2-0 lead over the Cubs in the NLDS as part of its Monday best bets.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. It also enters the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaguars (+3.5) vs. Chiefs (-110)

Phillies (+109) to defeat the Dodgers

Brewers (-124) to defeat the Cubs

Combining the model's three picks into a Monday parlay would result in a payout of +620 (risk $100 to win $620).

This year's version of the Kansas City Chiefs have only resembled last year's AFC Champions once through four weeks, and after two games, they have as many losses as they had all of last season. Patrick Mahomes is averaging a career-low 234.8 passing yards per game, as he's limited in pass-catching options with Rashee Rice (suspension) out and Xavier Worthy, who has only played 46 snaps, downgraded to questionable on Sunday with a shoulder injury he suffered on the third play of the season. Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, who turned 36 on Sunday, has seemed to slow down as well. The Jaguars have the No. 5 scoring defense in the league, and the model doesn't expect Kansas City to have an elite offensive performance against Jacksonville, projecting the Jaguars to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Phillies (+109) to defeat the Dodgers

The Phillies had the best home record in baseball this season, going 55-26 (.679) in Philadelphia, and after dropping Game 1 to the Dodgers in Philadelphia, the model doesn't expect that to occur in consecutive contests. The Phillies only lost consecutive games to the same team at home once all season, which occurred late May into June, as a dominant team in front of their home fans. Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo went 8-2 with a 1.12 WHIP in Philadelphia this season. Dodgers starter Blake Snell has pitched well since his return from a shoulder injury, but the 32-year-old only made 11 starts this season. At +109 odds, the model sees value in backing the Phillies to even the series, projecting Philadelphia to win at home in 55% of simulations.

Brewers (-124) to defeat the Cubs

The Brewers are keeping their pitching plans tight-lipped, although reliever Aaron Ashby will start but likely won't pitch deep into the game. Regardless of how long he pitches and who comes next, the model has faith in the Brewers, who led baseball with 97 wins behind the second-best ERA (3.58) in the sport. The Brewers had the No. 6 bullpen ERA, and the best of any team left in the postseason, at 3.63 this season. Meanwhile, the Cubs are starting Shota Imanaga, who had a 6.51 ERA in five September starts before allowing two runs in four innings against the Padres in the Wild Card round. The model projects the Brewers to win in 54% of simulations.

