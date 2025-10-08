The Week 7 college football season kicks off with a pair of Conference USA matchups to go along with a four-game MLB slate and the second night of the 2025-26 NHL season, creating plenty of online sports betting options for Wednesday. Both college football games have spreads less than a field goal, and the SportsLine model has two of its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings coming from those contests, including Liberty (-1.5) to cover against UTEP in an 8 p.m. ET matchup on CBS Sports Network.

Each of the first three games of the Blue Jays vs. Yankees series has gone Over their run totals, averaging 15.3 runs per game, and that's a trend the model expects to continue, making Over 8.5 runs one of its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings. The model also projects Middle Tennessee (-110) to upset Missouri State.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It is also a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its MLB betting picks or college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Over 8.5 runs (-108)

Middle Tennessee (+110) to defeat Missouri State

Liberty (-1.5) vs. UTEP (-102)

The Blue Jays and Yankees are averaging 15.3 runs per game, while scoring at least 11 runs in all three contests. Aaron Judge displayed his greatness yet again with a three-run home run on Tuesday in a game that featured three home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his third home run of the series for Toronto on Tuesday. The Blue Jays are going with a bullpen game, which could boost the Yankees' offensive output, and the model expects this Over trend to continue, projecting the Over to hit in 53.4% of simulations.

Finding a three-year starting quarterback in college football isn't as rare as it was decades ago, however, finding a three-year starter at one school isn't nearly as common in today's college football landscape. Middle Tennessee has that advantage with fifth-year senior Nicholas Vattiato at quarterback. Vattiato has spent all five years at Middle Tennessee and has thrown for more than 3,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. His completion percentage is down to 58.7% this season, but he completed more than 64% of his passes in the last two seasons, and Missouri State ranks 123rd of 136 teams in completion percentage against (69.05%). Missouri State (2-3) is in its first year as an FBS program, and although Middle Tennessee is 1-4 this season, the Blue Raiders do have homefield advantage. The model projects Middle Tennessee to win in 56% of simulations despite being plus-money underdogs.

Liberty defeated UTEP by 14 and 18 points over the previous two seasons, and the model likes the Flames' chances at ending their four-game skid on Wednesday against the team they've defeated relatively easily over recent seasons. Liberty and UTEP are both 1-4 entering this matchup on CBS Sports Network. UTEP ranks 119th in scoring (15.5 ppg) in the nation with the third-worst completion percentage (51.72%) in the country. Meanwhile, Liberty ranks 18th in the nation in passing yards against (170.5). Liberty went 21-5 over the previous two seasons as Jamey Chadwell enters his third year as head coach, and despite the slow start for the Flames, the model projects Liberty to cover the spread in 68% of simulations.

