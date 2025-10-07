The puck drops for the 2025 NHL season on Tuesday with a tripleheader, which provides ample online sports betting options. Two of New York's most popular teams are in action, with one team starting its season and another trying to keep its hopes alive. The Yankees and Rangers will both be in action in New York City on Tuesday night, and the SportsLine model has a play from both matchups featured in its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model sees strong value in backing Over 7.5 runs for the Yankees vs. Blue Jays following their combined 20 runs in Game 2 and 11 runs in Game 1. The model also sees the best value in fading the favored Rangers, instead playing the Penguins at +185 odds to pull off the road upset on the 2025 NHL Opening Night, while also backing the Kings to defeat the Avalanche.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. It also enters the 2025 NHL season with an extremely strong 32-16 record (+1229) on puck-line picks last year.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Over 7.5 runs (-116)

Penguins (+185) to defeat the Rangers

Kings (-110) to defeat the Avalanche

The Blue Jays have gone Over this total by themselves in each game this series, scoring 10 and 13 runs over the first two games. Vlad Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk and Daulton Varsho each hit two home runs as Toronto had eight homers over the two games, with the Blue Jays' offense looking completely locked in coming off a bye. The Yankees rallied for seven runs over the final four innings in Game 2, showing some late life in a 13-7 loss. New York had the No. 1 scoring offense (5.24 runs per game) this season, while Toronto ranked fourth at 4.93 runs per game, as the model projects another offensive outburst in Game 3. The Over hits in 66.7% of simulations.

Penguins (+185) to defeat the Rangers

The Penguins' core is getting older, but at the start of the season, fatigue shouldn't be an issue, as the model projects value in Pittsburgh starting with a victory on the opening night of the NHL season. Pittsburgh still features Sidney Crosby (38) and Evgeni Malkin (39), who can still skate with the best young players in the league. Crosby was 10th in the NHL in points (91) last season. Pittsburgh is going up against their former coach in Mike Sullivan, who is now coaching the Rangers after parting ways with the Penguins after last season. Both Sullivan and his former players will be looking to get the better of one another, but at +185 odds, the model views value in the Penguins for Tuesday, projecting Pittsburgh to win in 49% of simulations, compared to an implied odds of 35.09%. Bet it at DraftKings here:

Kings (-110) to defeat the Avalanche

The Kings had 105 points last season, compared to Colorado's 102, and that largely came due to their home success. Los Angeles had the best home record (31-6-4) in the NHL last season, and the model projects the Kings to protect home ice in the opener. The Kings won their only home matchup against the Avalanche last season, 5-4, and Los Angeles returns its top three point scorers in Adrian Kempe (73), Anze Kopitar (67) and Kevin Fiala (60). The Kings win in 57% of simulations. Bet it at DraftKings Sportsbook:

