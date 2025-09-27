There are ample opportunities to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for online sports betting on Saturday. The SportsLine model sees value from one of the biggest games on the Saturday college football schedule, backing No. 6 Oregon to knock off No. 3 Penn State on the road as +142 underdogs in the latest Week 5 college football odds for one of the model's Saturday best bets at DraftKings.

Oregon is 4-0, while Penn State is 3-0 to open the season heading into this Big Ten Final rematch. Oregon defeated Penn State, 45-37, in Indianapolis in last year's Big Ten Championship Game, and the model sees value in the Ducks going into Happy Valley and defeating Penn State at its current price. The model's Saturday best bets also include Alabama (+2.5) against Georgia for college football betting, and the Diamondbacks vs. Padres going Over 7.5 runs. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code here, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the final weeks of the 2025 MLB regular season a profitable 34-28 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 25 units of profit. For college football, the model is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its MLB betting picks or college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Penn State (+142) to defeat Penn State

Alabama (+2.5) vs. Georgia (-105)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Over 7.5 total runs (-107)

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +783 (risk $100 to win $763). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Oregon (+142) to defeat Penn State

Oregon had 469 yards of total offense in its 45-37 victory over Penn State in last year's Big Ten Championship Game, and although a lot of the offensive pieces are gone from last year's team, the Ducks have proven through four weeks to still have one of the best offenses in college football. Oregon ranks No. 5 in the nation at 48 points per game, and the Ducks are coming off a 41-7 win over Oregon State last week. The Ducks rank fifth in yards per rush (6.8) and ninth in rushing yards per game (256) this fall. Meanwhile, they also rank fifth in yards per pass (10.0), dominating in both the passing and rushing attacks. The model projects Oregon to win in 45% of simulations, while the Ducks' +142 odds give an implied odds of 41.32%, projecting value in this play at DraftKings.

Alabama (+2.5) vs. Georgia (-108)

Alabama is 9-1 over its last 10 games against Georgia, and 44-26-4 all-time in their rivalry as two of the consistently top programs in college football. Despite Georgia being home and the No. 5 team in the nation, while Alabama ranks 17th, a program like the Crimson Tide can never be overlooked. Alabama scheduled itself two weeks to prepare for this matchup with a bye last week following its 38-14 win over Wisconsin to improve to 2-1 this season. Georgia is also coming off a bye, but the Bulldogs had a challenging 44-41 overtime victory over Tennessee the last time they took the field. Alabama junior quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns against Wisconsin as he appears more confident as the Crimson Tide QB1, and Simpson has nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. The model projects Alabama to cover the spread in 53% of simulations.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Over 7.5 total runs (-107)

Arizona was eliminated from the postseason following its 7-4 loss to the Padres on Friday, but the model still projects offensive success from these two clubs. The Diamondbacks are the No. 4 scoring team (4.91 runs per game), and they've gone Over this total in five straight games, including on Friday. The Padres are starting Michael King, who is two starts removed from allowing eight runs over three innings to the Mets on Sept. 16, and he's making just his fifth start since mid-May following a knee injury. The Diamondbacks are starting Eduardo Rodriguez, who allowed four runs in four innings to the Padres in July when he last faced San Diego. The model projects the Over to hit in 63% of simulations.

Want more MLB picks and college football picks for Saturday, September 27?

You've seen the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Saturday college football contest, along with MLB odds and Week 4 NFL games, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Saturday college football picks from SportsLine expert Gene Menez, who is 13-5 (+1262) over his last 18 college football picks. Visit SportsLine to see his Saturday college football best bets.