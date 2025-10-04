The No. 18 Florida State Seminoles have created pandemonium once before at Doak Campbell Stadium this season with a 31-17 Week 1 victory over No. 8 Alabama, and they'll look to take down an even higher-ranked team on Saturday when they host the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes. This is one of the many options sports bettors can play on Saturday with the current DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins when online sports betting. Miami is 4-0 and had two weeks to prepare for Florida State with the Hurricanes coming off a 26-7 win over Florida on Sept. 20. Florida State is 3-1.

The SportsLine model has Miami vs. Florida State going Over 53.5 points as one of its Saturday best bets. Both teams have top-30 offenses. Miami is ranked 27th at 34 points per game. However, Florida State has been an elite offensive team, ranking fifth at 45 ppg this season. The model also sees strong value in UNLV to knock off Wyoming at -170 odds at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, and for Memphis to cover a 21-point spread against Tulsa in its Saturday best bets.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

UNLV (-170) to defeat Wyoming

Miami vs. Florida State Over 53.5 total points (-112)

Memphis (-21) vs. Tulsa (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a Saturday college football parlay would result in a payout of +478 (risk $100 to win $478).

The UNLV Rebels are 4-0, getting set to travel to take on the Wyoming Cowboys (2-2) in each team's Mountain West opener, and a top-20 national offense has been key for UNLV's undefeated start. The Rebels are 18th in the country at 36.3 ppg this season, and they've scored at least 30 points in all four games. UNLV has scored at least 38 points in three of four contests and is coming off a season high in points in a 41-38 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 20.

Junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a Virginia transfer, has been one of the most efficient QBs in the nation as UNLV ranks seventh in completion percentage (72.41%) in the country. Colandrea is averaging 235 passing yards per game, and is coming off throwing for 293 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions against Miami (Ohio). He can also run, posting more than 50 rushing yards in three of four games this season. Wyoming enters off back-to-back losses, with one of those also coming at home. The model projects UNLV to win in 76% of simulations, compared to its implied odds of 62.96%, creating strong value in this play at DraftKings in a 7 p.m. start on CBS Sports Network.

Miami vs. Florida State Over 53.5 total points (-112)

These two high-powered offenses go head-to-head on Saturday night under the lights in one of the top matchups on the Week 6 college football schedule. Florida State has scored more than 30 points in each of its four games, and is averaging 60.3 ppg over its last three contests. The Seminoles opened the season with a 31-17 victory over Alabama, which is nearly as many points as the Crimson Tide have allowed over their following three games (35 points). Meanwhile, Carson Beck has Miami back as a top offense again this year after Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, led Miami last year. Miami has scored at least 26 points in all four games, including scoring 49 points against No. 18 South Florida. The model projects the Over to hit in 59% of simulations.

Memphis (-21) vs. Tulsa (-108)

Memphis is 5-0 this season, and is coming off a 55-26 victory over Florida Atlantic last week to open AAC play. The Tigers are also 5-0 ATS, covering as large favorites and as underdogs. Memphis covered spreads of 14, 15 and 30.5 points this year as the favorite. Memphis also defeated Arkansas, 32-31, as a 7.5-point underdog this season. Junior running back Sutton Smith has 420 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry this season, as the Tigers are seventh in the nation in rushing yards (250.8 yards per game) and 11th in yards per rush (5.8). Meanwhile, Tulsa (2-3) ranks 108th in rushing defense, allowing 194.3 rushing yards per game, on 4.7 yards per attempt, which ranks 96th. The model projects Memphis to cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

