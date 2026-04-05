There are no shortage of online sports betting options on Sunday, and that means ample opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts have zeroed in on picks from Thunder vs. Jazz, Mavericks vs. Lakers and Cardinals vs. Tigers for Sunday's best bets. According to the latest NBA betting odds, the Lakers are favored by 1.5 points on the road in a 7:30 p.m. ET showdown against the Mavericks. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 24 on a sizzling 46-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder -22.5 vs. Jazz (-110)

Tigers money line vs. Cardinals (-143)

Mavericks +1.5 vs. Lakers (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +519 (risk $100 to win $519, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Thunder -22.5 vs. Jazz (-110)

Oklahoma City sports a 2.5-game lead over the Spurs for the best record in the NBA with five games to play, and they'll have a chance to take a pivotal step towards clinching home-court advantage in the 2026 NBA Playoffs with a win on Sunday. The Jazz have lost eight games in a row as they look to improve their position in the deepest NBA draft class in years and they're coming off a 34-point loss to the Rockets on Friday. The Thunder won each of the first three head-to-head matchups this season and won two of those games by 30 or more. The model that Oklahoma City wins by 29 on average and covers the spread in 67% of simulations. Back the Thunder to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Tigers money line vs. Cardinals (-143)

"The Tigers have been cash money, holmes, in this series. I will say this is the least attractive pitching matchup in it for them (Keider Montero), but I think the Cards are mostly on auto-fade away having lost the first two of the series by four and five runs, respectively," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. Back Detroit at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Mavericks +1.5 vs. Lakers (-110)

"Luka Doncic, out. Austin Reaves, out. Marcus Smart, out. Los Angeles will miss 57 ppg from their stars, while Smart produces nearly 10 ppg. LeBron James, as effective as he is in spurts, cannot carry stripped-down squads anymore," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Tierney said. "Dallas does not win often but can be competitive. Cooper Flagg is coming off a 51-point outburst, which will give the Lakers' defense another concern on top of their challenges on offense." Back the Mavericks to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Sunday?

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