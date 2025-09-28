With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for online sports betting. The 2025 NFL season continues on Sunday, and after the Browns upset the Packers last week, no team should feel completely safe this weekend. However, the Bills are favored over the Saints by 15.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the final weeks of the 2025 MLB regular season a profitable 34-28 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 25 units of profit. For college football, the model is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its MLB betting picks or college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Colts (+160) vs. Rams

Chiefs (+2.5) vs. Ravens

Packers -7 vs. Cowboys

Colts (+160) to defeat the Rams

The Colts were involved in 1-point spreads in each of the first two weeks of the season before defeating the Titans, 41-20, a 6-point favorites last week to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Colts have the No. 2 scoring offense at 34.3 points per game this season behind Daniel Jones at quarterback and Jonathan Taylor at running back. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing at 338 yards this season, including back-to-back 100-yard rushing weeks. Taylor rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns against the Titans last week after posting 165 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards with a touchdown against the Broncos the week before. The Rams rank 13th in rushing yards allowed (103 yards per game), but a runner with Taylor's talent can make even a strong rushing defense seem inferior. The model projects the Colts to win in 44% of simulations, compared to the +160 odds giving Indianapolis an implied probability of 38.46% on Sunday.

Chiefs (+2.5) vs. Ravens

Patrick Mahomes is 4-1 over his career, including the playoffs, against Lamar Jackson, including winning their most recent battle in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. Kansas City isn't fully healthy and available, but the Chiefs are getting closer with the return of Xavier Worthy (shoulder) to provide Mahomes another playmaking weapon. The Chiefs have become a more balanced team, rather than winning due to high-flying offensive success, in recent seasons. Kansas City is tied for the ninth-best scoring defense (18.7 ppg allowed) this season, and the Chiefs have had a top-six scoring defense in each of the previous two seasons. There's no debating Jackson's greatness, but Andy Reid and his staff will have a game plan to try and frustrate him. Kansas City went 8-0 at home last season, and the model projects Kansas City to cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

Packers (-7) vs. Cowboys

The Packers were embarrassed last week in a 13-10 loss to the Browns as 7.5-point favorites. Although the Cowboys don't have the same long-lasting negative stigma as the Cleveland Browns, the odds indicate they are about similar talent levels currently, and the model expects a Packers performance closer to what we've seen over the first two weeks, rather than last week. The Packers opened with a 27-13 win over the Lions, followed by a 27-18 victory over the Commanders with a pair of two-score victories over postseason teams from last season. The Packers have the No. 1 scoring defense (14.7 ppg), and the Cowboys will be without CeeDee Lamb (ankle). The model projects Lamb's absence to hinder the Dallas offense, projecting the Packers to cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

