The Week 7 college football schedule features top 25 matchups throughout the day into the night, leading into a primetime schedule with some of the biggest programs in the nation. Two of the marquee names in college football are in the early stages of their conference rivalry, with USC and Michigan going head-to-head with their combined 19 national championships. Michigan defeated USC, 27-24, in Ann Arbor last season in their first matchup as Big Ten rivals in the programs' first meeting since 2007. Although Michigan travels to USC for their matchup this year, the SportsLine model expects a similar result, as it has Michigan defeating USC at +120 odds as one of its Saturday best bets at DraftKings on the Week 7 college football schedule.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Georgia -4 vs. Auburn (-112)

Michigan +124 vs. USC

Minnesota -7.5 vs. Purdue (-108)

Georgia -4 vs. Auburn (-112)

The Bulldogs are coming off a 35-14 victory over Kentucky last week, improving to 4-1 on the season. Georgia has the No. 16 scoring offense at 36.3 points per game, and ranks 36th in defensive scoring at 21.5 ppg allowed. The Bulldogs have dominated the last decade against Auburn, winning eight straight games by at least seven points. They are also 11-1 over their last 12 meetings, with each of their victories coming by at least six points. Auburn has lost both of its SEC games this season, and that's a trend the model expects to continue on Saturday. The model projects Georgia to cover in 60% of simulations.

Michigan +124 vs. USC

The Wolverines bested USC, 27-24, in their first meeting as new Big Ten rivals last season at home, and the model likes their chances of delivering the same result on the West Coast. Michigan, ranked No. 15 in the nation, is coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin last week to improve to 4-1. USC (4-1) lost, 34-32, to Illinois on Sept. 27 in its previous matchup before a bye last week. The Wolverines are led by a stout defense yet again, ranking 16th in the nation in scoring defense (16.2 ppg allowed) after having a top-20 scoring defense in the country in each of the prior four seasons as well. USC has the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation at 48.4 points per game, but that's inflated by scoring 73 points against Missouri State and 59 points at Georgia Southern. USC hasn't played a defense ranked in the top 85 in the nation yet this season, so Michigan will be a completely different test for the Trojans. The model projects Michigan to win in 58% of simulations, despite being the underdogs at DraftKings.

Minnesota -7.5 vs. Purdue (-108)

The Golden Gophers are coming off a rough showing, but playing the No. 1 team in the nation can do that. Minnesota lost on the road to No. 1 Ohio State, 42-3, last week. They'll return home to play Purdue, and the Golden Gophers are 3-0 on their home field this season. Purdue is 2-3 this season, despite playing four of five games at home, and the Boilermakers lost their one road contest, 56-30 to No. 24 Notre Dame. Minnesota has won six of its last seven home contests against Purdue, with four of those victories coming by more than seven points. The model projects Minnesota to cover in 64% of simulations.

