The UFC returns with its first numbered fight card in over a month with UFC 327 on Saturday, which, along with full MLB and NHL slates provides plenty of options to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The light heavyweight title is on the line at UFC 327 between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg on Paramount+, while one of SportsLine's top MMA experts has locked in his pick on the main event for Saturday UFC 327 best bets at DraftKings.

The SportsLine Projection Model has also found value in one of the top baseball games on Saturday, projecting Over 8 runs scored in Red Sox vs. Cardinals for Saturday MLB best bets. The model is also backing Over 6.5 goals in Golden Knights vs. Avalanche in a Western Conference clash set for 8 p.m. ET for Saturday NHL best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Red Sox vs. Cardinals: Over 8 runs (-108)

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Over 6.5 goals (+114)

Carlos Ulberg to defeat Jiri Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ (+175)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1033 (risk $100 to win $1,033, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Red Sox vs. Cardinals: Over 8 runs (-108)

Expectations weren't high for the Cardinals entering this season, but their offense has performed well lately. St. Louis has scored at least five runs in five of its last six games, however, pitching has failed them at times, allowing at least six runs in three of those contests. This is the ideal recipe for an Over bet, though. The Over went 3-2-1 over those six games, with at least eight runs scored in four of those six games. The Cardinals are scheduled to start Kyle Leahy, who has a 5.40 ERA in two starts. The Red Sox are scheduled to start Ranger Suarez, who has an 8.64 ERA in two starts this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 65.6% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Over 6.5 goals (+114)

Colorado is the top-scoring team in the NHL at 290 goals (3.7 goals per game), while the Golden Knights have an above-average offense of their own, ranking 14th at 3.18 goals per game. The Knights and Avalanche played to a shootout after a 5-5 regulation when they last met on Dec. 27. Four of the last seven Las Vegas games went Over this total, with two of the three that didn't being six-goal contests. The model projects the Over to hit in 67.8% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Carlos Ulberg to defeat Jiri Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ (+175)

"This is a fun fight that I don't expect to go the distance," SportsLine expert Kyle Marley said. "Both guys are dangerous and throw solid volume. Either can mix in takedowns, but I expect a striking match. Jiri is more wild and unpredictable. Ulberg is more technical and defensively sound. I think Ulberg should be the slight favorite here, so I'll take him by knockout." Back Ulberg to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more MLB and NHL picks on Saturday?

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