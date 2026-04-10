There is no shortage of online sports betting options on Friday with all 30 MLB and all 30 NBA teams in action, creating plenty of ways to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Houston Rockets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the marquee NBA games of the evening, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects plenty of points. The model is backing Over 220.5 total points for over/under betting as a part of its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

With 15-game slates in the MLB and NBA, the SportsLine team of experts has plenty of picks on Friday as well, including Matt Severance picking the Tigers (-143) to defeat the Marlins for Friday MLB best bets, and Larry Hartstein picking Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija Over 7.5 rebounds. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Tigers (-143) vs. Marlins

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Over 7.5 rebounds (+110)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Over 220.5 total points (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +583 (risk $100 to win $583, odds subject to change). Claim $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Tigers (-143) vs. Marlins

"The Marlins are decent, but I believe that 8-5 record is built on a soft schedule and mostly at home," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The one roadie, the Fish lost two of three. I can give you stats, but I'm more of a "feel" guy. That sounds creepy, but you get it. Almost an urgency spot already for Detroit on a five-game skid, but starting a homestand. Not a huge fan of starting pitcher Keider Montero but less of one of Miami's Chris Paddack. I don't normally quote weather on a side play, but it'll be cold in Motown and as someone who used to live up North, cold just don't feel good anymore coming from Florida." Back the Tigers to win at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Over 7.5 rebounds (+110)

"With Portland vying for the No. 8 seed and currently sitting one game behind the Clippers, expect another huge workload for Deni Avdija," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He has played 37, 40 and 38 minutes this month. Avdija has faced the Clippers three times this season, racking up seven, nine and 11 boards. The 11-rebound performance came March 31 in LA. Look for Avdija to grab seven-plus rebounds for the fifth time in his last seven games. Back Avdija at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Over 220.5 total points (-115)

The Over has hit in two of the last three Timberwolves games and is 7-4 over the last 11 Rockets games. Minnesota has the No. 7 scoring offense in the league at 117.6 points per game, and the Rockets have gone over their season average of 114.8 ppg in four of their last five games. For NBA betting, the model projects the Over to hit in 65% of simulations. Back the Over to cover at DraftKings here, and claim $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the model's Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.