The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. Home-field advantage in the 2026 MLB Playoffs goes to the lower seeds on Tuesday with Dodgers vs. Braves in Atlanta and Brewers vs. Padres in San Diego. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Braves to win as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total runs scored in Dodgers vs. Braves is 6.5. The model is also backing Over 7 runs in Padres vs. Brewers. It's also never too early to start securing Week 5 NFL bets, and SportsLine expert R.J. White has locked in NFL picks on Broncos vs. Chargers for its NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Braves (-115) to defeat Dodgers

Brewers vs. Padres: Over 7 total runs (-117)

Broncos vs. Chargers: Under 42.5 total points (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +561 (risk $100 to profit $561, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Braves (-115) to defeat Dodgers

The Braves are coming off a 3-2 victory in Los Angeles to even the series 1-1 and return to Atlanta, where they went 52-39 during the regular season for the third-best home record in baseball. The Braves swept the Dodgers in Atlanta this year, and went 5-1 against Los Angeles overall during the regular season. Atlanta starts Chris Sale, who was third in baseball in ERA (2.16) and fifth in WHIP (0.98) this season. The model projects the Braves to win in 52% of simulations. Bet the Braves at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Brewers vs. Padres: Over 7 total runs (-117)

Bullpen depth may be tested on Tuesday with neither team throwing starters who have pitched deep in games lately. The Brewers are starting Dustin May, who is pitching for the first time since Sept. 26 and pitched into the fifth inning in only one of five starts in September. May had a 4.76 ERA in those five starts. The Padres are starting Nick Pivetta, who went only 3 1/3 innings in his first start of the playoffs. Pivetta went five months without a start due to an elbow injury and returned on Sept. 7. The model projects the Over to hit in 53.2% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Broncos vs. Chargers: Under 42.5 total points (-110)

"I really wanted to attack the spread in this game after watching the abysmal Broncos offense throw zero-yard passes repeatedly week after week, getting to comical levels against a beat-up 49ers defense last week," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Then I saw that the Chargers lost both starting tackles to injury against the Seahawks, and I find it impossible to have faith in them with the state of the offensive line. So that points me to the Under in this game, even with the Chargers giving up 24+ points every week. The Broncos offense beats itself more often than not, looking particularly bad in its two road games this year." Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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