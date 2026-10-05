The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. The Week 4 NFL schedule concludes with an NFC South Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New Orleans Saints hosting the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints and Falcons are both 1-2 entering a key divisional matchup after finishing in a tie for first place last year, but neither team made the playoffs as the Carolina Panthers won the three-way tiebreaker. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the Saints to cover as 1.5-point favorites as part of his Saints vs. Falcons Monday best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 47.5 total points scored, and SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in his top player prop betting pick for Falcons vs. Saints betting. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saints vs. Falcons best bets at DraftKings

Saints (-1.5)

Over 47.5 total points

Alvin Kamara, Saints, Under 59.5 total rushing + receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Monday same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +675 (risk $100 to profit $675, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Saints (-1.5)

"Atlanta played in Week 3 like I thought the New Orleans would and vice versa," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The Falcons absolutely dominated Green Bay, while the Saints gagged away their home opener against the Raiders. Though they have injury concerns, including two significant offensive weapons in Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson, I was confident enough to pick the Saints to win the weak NFC South Division at the start of the year. Tyler Shough has accounted for nine total touchdowns this season for New Orleans, and I think he adds three more in a high-scoring victory. Don't underestimate the raucous home crowd either. Bet the Saints at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Over 47.5 total points

Both teams went Over this total last week. The Falcons were the driving reason why the Over hit in their contest, which was Michael Penix's first start back from a torn ACL. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft threw for 256 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's 35-14 win over the Packers. The Saints scored 27 points, but more importantly for the Over, they allowed 35 points to a Raiders team that didn't have high offensive expectations entering the season. The model projects the Over to hit in 53% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Alvin Kamara, Saints, Under 59.5 total rushing + receiving yards

"Alvin Kamara will presumably take on a larger role in the absence of Travis Etienne, but I still see this as a very high line for the 31-year-old," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "As a runner, Kamara is managing only 2.8 yards per carry, with a long of 11 yards. The Falcons' defense not only allows a league-best 2.75 yards per carry, but also a 1.9% explosive run rate (thanks to the newly extended Gervon Dexter Jr.). And the Falcons' defense limits running backs in the passing game with their single-high, cover 3 scheme. Kamara will split work with Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson. Tyler Shough is not nearly as reliant on checkdowns as Saints QBs of the past." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Falcons vs. Saints picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.