The 2026 MLB postseason continues with a four-game Game 2 slate on Wednesday with either teams looking to advance or survive elimination, creating high-intensity contests to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are undergoing the next chapter of their historic rivalry, and after a 9-0 Yankees win last night, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 6.5 runs scored for Wednesday's MLB best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are -137 money line favorites, according to the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds at DraftKings. Expert Adam Thompson has locked in a pick on Cubs vs. Padres, and it's never too early to place Week 4 NFL bets. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has locked in a pick on Bears vs. Jets as part of NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-126)

Padres (-130) to defeat Cubs

Jets (+3.5) vs. Bears (-118) on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +488 (risk $100 to profit $488, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-126)

While Cam Schlittler dominated on the mound for the Yankees last night, Ben Rice was just as forceful at the plate for New York. Rice went 4-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, totaling six RBI in the Yankees' 9-0 victory. Rice was one of the best hitters in baseball all season, ranking fourth in OPS (.897) and tied for sixth in home runs (41). Boston is starting Sonny Gray, who allowed three runs, including two home runs, in 6⅓ innings in his one start at Yankee Stadium this year. The Yankees had 12 hits last night, and the model projects the Over to hit in 61.7% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Padres (-130) vs. Cubs

"People expect a bounceback game from a Cubs offense that led MLB in scoring all season, only to get blanked in Game 1 here," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "But now they face Nick Pivetta, who has a 1.42 ERA over his last seven starts. The Padres bullpen, which ranked fifth in 2026, is rested. The San Diego offense, meanwhile, is the hottest in the game and can get to Kevin Gausman, who has a 5.40 ERA outside of Wrigley. It's now tallied four-plus runs in 11 of 12 games and 10-9-8 in the last three." Back the Padres at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jets (+3.5) vs. Bears (-118) on Sunday

"I love the Jets in this spot getting over a field goal," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Bears were sky-high against the Eagles on Monday night with their third-string QB Case Keenum starting. I think it will be hard to generate that same emotion against the Jets. New York is 1-2, but really just a couple of plays away from being 3-0. Geno Smith is playing well, and the Eagles had a lot of success running the football before falling behind in the second half. I think the Jets can shorten this game, limit Chicago's offensive possessions, and keep this within three points." Back the Jets at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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