The Week 4 NFL schedule kicks off with the Cleveland Browns hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, another opportunity to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a vintage performance last week, throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win over the Bengals. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein expects another strong performance from the Steelers, backing Pittsburgh to cover as 2.5-point favorites as part of Steelers vs. Browns best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Under 38.5 total points scored and R.J. White has locked in his top player prop betting pick for Thursday Night Football best bets at DraftKings. Steelers running back Rico Dowdle has been ruled out with a toe injury. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Steelers vs. Browns best bets at DraftKings

Steelers (-2.5)

Under 38.5 total points

Jaylen Warren, Steelers, Over 17.5 total carries

Combining the three picks into a Thursday same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +310 (risk $100 to profit $310, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Steelers (-2.5)

"Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes as the Steelers improve to 3-1." Bet the Steelers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Under 38.5 total points

The Steelers exploded for 30 points last week, however, before playing a Bengals team that has had one of the NFL's worst defenses in recent seasons, Pittsburgh ranked second-to-last in the league in scoring. Each of those first two games went Under, both due to Pittsburgh offensive struggles and defensive dominance. The Steelers held the Falcons and Patriots to a combined 16 points. The Browns are 24th in scoring at 18 points per game, and both of their matchups last year with Rodgers starting went Under 38.5 total points. The model projects the Under to hit in 56% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Jaylen Warren, Steelers, Over 17.5 total carries

"Rico Dowdle is out, and that means Warren should be in for another big workload," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The two backs combined for 18 carries in each of the first two games, but with Dowdle sidelined last week, Warren had 17 carries while virtually no one else rushed the ball. RBs have combined for 25, 19 and 23 carries against the Browns in their first three games, and with the Steelers favored, the script is there for Warren to get a lot of second-half work and get into the range of 18-20 carries." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Ravens vs. Browns picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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