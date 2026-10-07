The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The 2026 MLB playoffs continue on Wednesday with all eight remaining teams in action, including the New York Yankees looking to avoid being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Wednesday MLB slate also includes Guardians vs. White Sox, Dodgers vs. Braves and Brewers vs. Padres. The SportsLine Projection Model is siding with MLB player prop betting picks in Yankees vs. Rays, backing New York's Ben Rice Over 1.5 total bases as part of its Wednesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has also locked in MLB player props from Dodgers vs. Braves. NFL expert R.J. White has started locking in his Week 5 NFL picks, including one on Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Tyler Mahle, Braves, Under 4.5 total strikeouts (-164)

Ben Rice, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Rams (-2.5) vs. Bills on Monday (-127)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +504 (risk $100 to profit $504, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Tyler Mahle, Braves, Under 4.5 total strikeouts (-164)

"This is a line Tyler Mahle only has cleared in half of his 10 starts as a Brave, and seven of his last 18 overall," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He'll now have an ultra-short leash in an elimination game for Atlanta, against a strikeout-averse Dodgers lineup." Bet this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Ben Rice, Yankees, Over 1.5 total bases

Rice has been one of the lone bright spots for the Yankees against Tampa Bay, hitting two home runs in Monday's Game 2 loss. Rice has gone Over this total in two of four postseason games and he averaged 2.0 bases per game during the regular season. Rice, who has four home runs this postseason, is 4-for-9 in his career against Tampa Bay starter Nick Martinez. The model projects Rice for 1.8 total bases on Wednesday. Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Rams (-2.5) vs. Bills on Monday

"This is an awesome Monday night matchup that many believed before the season could be a Super Bowl preview, but through four weeks, it's the Rams that look more like a title team, ranking sixth in yards per play on offense and second on defense," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "However, Matthew Stafford has struggled with interceptions. The Bills defense hasn't been impressive, getting lit up by a struggling Patriots attack last week, and the team lost key players on both sides of the ball in that loss. I have a notable gap in quality between the Rams and Bills, so I think this should be on the other side of 3 and maybe even pushed to Rams -4." Back the Rams at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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