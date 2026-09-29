The 2026 MLB playoffs begin today with four Wild Card Round games, including one of baseball's greatest rivalries in the Yankees vs. Red Sox, an ideal time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. The Wild Card Round is a three-game series, giving each game more importance with the shorter series. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the Cubs for a fast start to defeat the Padres in Game 1 as part of his Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 6.5 runs in Yankees vs. Red Sox as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at DraftKings. The Yankees are set to start right-hander Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA), while the Red Sox will trot out Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.03 ERA). SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is wasting no time locking in his NFL best bets, securing a pick on Broncos vs. 49ers on Sunday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (+100)

Cubs (+105) vs. Padres

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers (-115) on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +666 (risk $100 to profit $666, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (+100)

The Red Sox and Yankees played 13 games against one another this season, averaging 7.3 runs per contest. Seven of their last 10 games went Over this total, including each of their last two in late August. A postseason opener always means ace pitchers going to the mound, as is the case with the Yankees starting AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler against Boston's Payton Tolle. However, the Red Sox have seen Schlittler four times already this season, and each of the last three went Over this total. The model projects the Over to hit in 61.8% of simulations. Bet the Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Cubs (+105) vs. Padres

"Michael King is the most overvalued postseason starter, with underlying stats suggesting major negative regression: a 4.42 xERA (+1.21 over actual ERA), .322 xwOBA, and .403 xSLG across 757 plate appearances," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Chicago's disciplined lineup, led by Pete Crow-Armstrong (.399 wOBA), Alex Bregman, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch, and Ian Happ, should exploit King's contact issues. The Cubs dominated San Diego, winning five of six meetings, including two at Petco Park." Back the Cubs at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers (-115) on Sunday

"The Broncos offense followed a familiar pattern on Sunday, seemingly relearning how to play football in the first half before rallying back for the win," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I would typically love to fade a team like that the following week on the road, but this 49ers team is so decimated that I see catching 3 as a value for a playoff-caliber team with Denver. Nick Bosa's absence could be felt last week with the Cardinals moving the ball consistently, and the 49ers have a number of injuries on offense to worry about as well, including to Mike Evans and Trent Williams. If the Broncos are an above-average team — and I think they are — this line makes little sense with the 49ers so beat up." Back the Broncos at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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