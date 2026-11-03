The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The NBA is off tonight for Election Day, which gives college football and college basketball the spotlight tonight. The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in taking Over 44.5 points in Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) in MACtion college football play for its Tuesday college football best bets at DraftKings. The RedHawks are favored by 5.5 points at home against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds at DraftKings. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has locked in his Tuesday college basketball picks, including Missouri to cover as 25.5-point favorites against Cleveland State, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is jumping on a side now in Packers vs. Patriots on Sunday for NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings

CBB: Missouri (-25.5) vs. Cleveland State

CFB: Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio): Over 44.5 total points

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots on Sunday

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +584 (risk $100 to profit $584, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

College basketball picks: Missouri (-25.5) vs. Cleveland State

"I make the Tigers -27.5 here," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Cleveland State has an entirely new roster, made up mostly of freshmen and smaller school transfers. It could be a long season for the Vikings, and Missouri usually kills these teams at home early in the year. I think the Tigers roll." Back Missouri here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

College football picks: Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio): Over 44.5 total points

The Over has hit in each of Buffalo's and Miami (Ohio)'s last two games. The Over is 6-2 in Miami (Ohio) games this season and 4-4 in Buffalo games, and when these two teams go head-to-head, points follow. They've gone Over this total in 12 of their last 14 matchups, including their last meeting in 2025 (a 37-20 Miami win). Buffalo has the leading rusher in the Mid-American Conference with Messiah Burch at 845 rushing yards, including 184 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 31-24 win. The model projects the Over to hit in 63.8% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots



"The Packers will get some extra rest to heal up for this matchup against a Patriots team that struggled to put the Dolphins away," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "While they should fare better at home, I've been encouraged by the performance of the Packers' defense in recent weeks. Their early-season success came with a number of caveats, but holding the Cowboys, Lions and Panthers to 20 points or less in three straight is notable. The Patriots' offensive surge has coincided with a slate of bad defensive opponents, so if Jordan Love can have success against a defense that gave up 26+ points to the Jaguars, Bills and Bears, the Packers could certainly win this game. I'm grabbing the 3 while I can, as I can't see this line rising." Back the Packers at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more college football, college basketball, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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