The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The 2026-27 NBA season resumes on Wednesday after having Election Day Tuesday off, and tonight's 14-game NBA slate features the two teams with the best records in the Eastern Conference going head-to-head. The Detroit Pistons (6-1) host the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1), and the SportsLine Projection Model expects home-court advantage to make a difference, backing the Pistons to win as part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total points scored in 76ers vs. Pistons is 219.5. The model is also backing Sacramento State to cover as 25.5-point underdogs against Toledo in MACtion college football play at 7 p.m. ET. NFL expert R.J. White has started locking in his top NFL Week 9 picks, including taking a side on Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football as part of his NFL best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings

Pistons (-130) to defeat 76ers

CFB: Sacramento State (+25.5) vs. Toledo

Bears (-6) vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +553 (risk $100 to profit $553, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Pistons (-130) to defeat 76ers

The Pistons are off to a 6-1 start despite five of their seven games being on the road. Detroit is 2-0 at home, including a 121-113 win over the Celtics. The Pistons had the best record in the Eastern Conference last year at 60-22, including 31-9 at home, which was the best home record in the conference. The 76ers are off to a 7-1 start, but only one of their three road games this season came against a team that made the playoffs last year. The Pistons gave the 76ers their only loss this season in a 106-93 final in Philadelphia, and the model projects another Pistons victory, with Detroit winning in 62% of simulations. Back the Pistons here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

CFB: Sacramento State (+25.5) vs. Toledo

This marks Toledo's third MAC game as a favorite by at least 10 points, and the Rockets are 0-2 against the spread in those contests, including an outright 23-8 loss to Buffalo. Sacramento State, in its first FBS season, is coming off its first MAC victory in a 31-10 win over Kent State last week. The Hornets were 7.5-point underdogs in that matchup. The Hornets forced five turnovers last week, and a few turnovers could be enough to keep this game within 25 points. The model projects Sacramento State to cover in 74% of simulations for this matchup on CBS Sports Network. Back Sacramento State at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Bears (-6) vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football



"The Bears are coming off a stunning performance in Seattle, and we have to be careful not to buy high," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "But the lookahead for this game was also Bears -6, and I'm more a believer that the Bears are an elite team with Jeffery Simmons stabilizing the defense than I am that the Buccaneers are a good team after two weird wins where they didn't have to throw the ball. The Bucs defense has been strong this season, but Chicago just carved up what might be the best defense in the league, so I can't expect scoring will be impossible for the Bears. If the Bucs get behind, will we finally see something from the passing attack? I think this should be north of 7." Back the Bears at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NBA, NFL, college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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