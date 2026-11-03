The newest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 bet, paid within 21 days. The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with the defending champion Seattle Seahawks hosting the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in the Seahawks to defend home field and cover as 3-point favorites as part of its Bears vs. Seahawks best bets at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total points scored in Seahawks vs. Bears is 46.5. Multiple SportsLine experts have locked in their favorite Bears vs. Seahawks player prop betting picks, including one involving Caleb Williams. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bears vs. Seahawks best bets at DraftKings

Seahawks (-3)

D'Andre Swift, Bears, Under 60.5 rushing yards

Caleb Williams, Bears, Over 228.5 passing yards

Combining these three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +350 (risk $100 to profit $350, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets + three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Seahawks (-3)

The defending Super Bowl champions are coming off holding Patrick Mahomes to one of the worst games of his career, holding Kansas City to three points in a 20-3 victory. The Seahawks, who have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, remain in Seattle again against another strong offense. However, Seattle is 11-3 at home since the start of last season, including its Super Bowl run. The Seahawks have the No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 17.9 points per game, on the fewest yards allowed per game. The model projects the Seahawks to cover in 61% of simulations. Back the Seahawks here at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

D'Andre Swift, Bears, Under 60.5 rushing yards

"Kyle Monangai remains out for the Bears in their MNF showdown vs. Seattle, but does that automatically mean Swift goes off against this Hawks front? The touches and volume will be there, but I'll anticipate a full Caleb Williams game on this stage," SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Swift lacks vision and Seattle is tremendous with their run fits and with explosive runs hard to come by against this defense. He needs 15+ carries to reach this threshold, and I don't see it happening." Back this player prop at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Caleb Williams, Bears, Over 228.5 passing yards



"I love this Caleb Williams yardage prop over," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "This is a guy who looks like a young Reggie Jackson, and he's the straw that stirs the drink for this Bears squad. The Seahawks made quick work of the Chiefs last week, 20-3, but this Bears team is of a different caliber. When I look at Caleb Williams away stats, he's 51 of 65 for 574 yards, three touchdown passes, and no picks with a QB rating of 118.8. He also has two road rushing touchdowns. He's not going to be phased by the Seahawks defense or their crowd. He's going to go to work and get his 300 yards passing, a win, and call it a night." Back Caleb Williams at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets and free NBA League Pass after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more Bears vs. Seahawks picks for Monday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.