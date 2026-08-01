Use DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets by targeting Phillies-Orioles, Dodgers-Red Sox on Saturday

The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a first wager of $5 or more. We've used SportsLine's MLB experts to provide MLB predictions for Phillies vs. Orioles and Dodgers vs. Red Sox on Saturday. We've used those MLB picks to craft our Saturday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model also simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Orioles vs. Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez Under 18.5 outs (-154)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers to win (-171)

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under 5.5 hits allowed (-165)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +252 (risk $100 to profit $252, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Orioles vs. Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez Under 18.5 outs (-154)

"I'm going to continue to fade Cristopher Sanchez when given 18.5 outs considering his current form," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "Sanchez has an ERA over 6.0 in the month of July, in addition to struggling away from Citizens Bank Park this season. He's facing a Baltimore lineup that has been above average against opposing southpaw pitchers as well." Bet on Phillies vs. Orioles at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Dodgers to win (-171)



"I don't have many life "mantras," but the Dodgers not losing back-to-back home games might be one," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Great win by Boston on Friday night, no doubt. Little bit different going from facing L.A.'s Cole Irvin, who sells Skechers in the offseason and was Friday's primary pitcher (wish I had known that as it wasn't supposed to be him), and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who goes Saturday." Back the Dodgers at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Under 5.5 hits allowed (-165)

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is under this line in 15/19 starts this season. The righty remains one of baseball's best with a .190 average against and a .226 expected average against," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's also been able to keep the ball on the ground 48% of the time (77th percentile). The Red Sox, despite their recent success, have not been crushing the ball, only hitting .231 against righties out of the break. And against ground ball pitchers, the Sox are only at .221 this season as a team." Back Yamamoto at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user:

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