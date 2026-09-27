The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet, paid within 14 days. Sunday brings a strong Week 3 NFL slate to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos on the market. Eleven of the 14 Sunday NFL games have NFL spreads of 7 points or fewer for NFL betting, and the SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have locked in their top values and NFL picks. The model is backing the Bills to cover as 7-point favorites against the Chargers as part of its Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings. SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Broncos to cover as 2.5-point underdogs against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, and Will Brinson has locked in his top NFL player prop betting pick on a big-name star for Cowboys vs. Ravens as part of Sunday NFL best bets at DraftKings. The Over/Under for Ravens vs. Cowboys is 53.5, the highest on the Week 3 NFL odds board. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details about one of our best sports betting apps.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers

Derrick Henry, Ravens, Over 89.5 rushing yards vs. Cowboys

Broncos (+2.5) vs. Rams

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting pick at DraftKings would result in a payout of +564 (risk $100 to profit $564, odds subject to change). Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers

The Chargers have been a mess to open the 2026 NFL season, losing as favorites to the Cardinals and Raiders, both in 26-14 finals. Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off a 41-31 win over the Lions in their home opener in their new stadium after scoring 36 points against the tough Houston defense in a 36-31 Week 1 win. Buffalo plays its second game in its new state-of-the-art stadium, and with the fans rocking, Josh Allen's nine total touchdowns in two games, and the Chargers' struggles, the model projects the Bills to cover in 54% of simulations. Bet the Bills at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Derrick Henry, Ravens, Over 89.5 rushing yards vs. Cowboys

"This is a big number, but two things make me love The King in this matchup," SportsLine expert Will Brinson said. "One, we have a weird field scenario in Brazil where we don't know how it will affect these two offenses. Two, we have a huge total. So the expectation for points is there. Maybe the field is a problem, and the points don't come. But the total speaks to the defenses in play here and what they'll give up scoring-wise. As such, I think there's a good chance that, after not letting Henry run in the second half last week, we see the Ravens lean heavy on him here and he rips off a couple big runs to cruise past this." Back Henry's Over at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Broncos (+2.5) vs. Rams

"The Rams bounced back nicely from their quick trip to Australia last week, dominating the Giants without their best weapon," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Puka Nacua is not expected back this week, and I expect this elite Denver defense will do a much better job of limiting Davante Adams and forcing the Rams to find another way to win. The Broncos offense took massive strides in Week 2 despite the difficult matchup, and though I don't quite trust them fully yet, I'll take them to learn those lessons and continue pushing the ball downfield in this matchup. With no Nacua, I wouldn't make this more than a pick 'em." Back the Broncos at DraftKings here and claim $150 in bonus bets after making a $5+ wager as a new user:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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